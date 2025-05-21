B Design Opens European Interior Showroom in Denver’s Art District for Modern Kitchen & Home Remodeling

Kitchen remodeling in Denver Modern interiors Denver European kitchen design Colorado

Discover B Design’s new Denver showroom, where modern European kitchens, closets, and interiors meet art, innovation, and Colorado living.

We design for the way people live—combining European elegance with smart functionality to create homes that are as beautiful as they are livable.” — Gregory Nikov, Founder of B Design

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- B Design Launches New Denver Showroom in the Art District, Showcasing The Art of European Home DesignsB Design, Colorado’s premier destination for European-style interiors, proudly announces the opening of its new flagship showroom in Denver’s vibrant Art District on Santa Fe. Embracing the slogan “The Art of European Home Designs,” this immersive new space blends artistry with innovation and offers an unparalleled resource for kitchen remodeling in Denver and home remodeling in Denver Helmed by founder Gregory Nikov, B Design brings a curated selection of high-end European cabinetry, decorative surfaces, lighting, and stretch ceilings to the Colorado market. With cabinetry manufactured in Italy and Germany, wall surfaces imported from Austria, Germany, and Italy, French-engineered stretch ceilings, and precision aluminum interior systems from Poland, the showroom represents a world-class fusion of design and craftsmanship.“We design for the way people live—with elegance, functionality, and the best materials Europe has to offer,” said Nikov. “Our new showroom is not just a display—it’s a live experience where every element has purpose and soul.”Innovation Meets European PrecisionAt the forefront of modern kitchen remodeling in Denver, B Design offers full-service design, delivery, and installation of luxury interiors, including:European Kitchens and Closets: Featuring advanced storage systems, integrated LED lighting, and elegant soft-close hardware from brands seen at Milan’s top design expos.Creative Concealment Solutions: Hidden pantries, sliding backsplash compartments, and “dirty kitchens” that keep the main space pristine and photo-ready.Wall Finishes and Ceilings: From sculptural Austrian surfaces to French stretch ceilings with integrated lighting—each element adds art and architecture to the home.Custom Lighting and Aluminum Systems: Imported from Poland, these design elements create modular beauty with flexibility and precision.Clients benefit from realistic 3D rendering services, showcasing two layout options—one based on their vision, and one based on professional suggestions—to help them visualize and compare before making a commitment.Designed in Denver, Built for ColoradoWhile proudly based in Denver, B Design serves homeowners, architects, and builders throughout Colorado, with a strong portfolio of high-end mountain projects in Aspen, Vail, Breckenridge, and beyond. The new showroom location in the Art District on Santa Fe makes B Design easily accessible to Denver residents while continuing to inspire projects across the state.“We’re not just designing kitchens—we’re reshaping how people live and experience their homes,” said Nikov. “Whether it’s a luxury mountain retreat or a modern downtown loft, we bring European creativity and local execution together in perfect balance.”Visit the ShowroomExplore a world of modern elegance and high-performance interiors by booking a private showroom consultation at:B Design – Denver Showroom777 Santa Fe DriveDenver, CO 80204

