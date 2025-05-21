Back By Popular Demand: Valerie Van Booven & Dawn Fiala to Present Two Powerhouse Sessions at HomeCareCon 2025

Approved Senior Network® Marketing HomeCareCon's 36th Annual Conference Speakers

Nationally recognized home care marketing experts Valerie Van Booven, RN BSN and Dawn Fiala are set to return to HomeCareCon 2025 by popular demand.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nationally recognized home care marketing experts Valerie Van Booven, RN BSN and Dawn Fiala from ASNHomeCareMarketing.com, are set to return to HomeCareCon 2025 by popular demand, leading two dynamic sessions packed with strategies for home care marketing success. Known for their high-energy, forward-thinking approach, this duo will guide agency owners and operators through cutting-edge marketing and sales practices designed specifically for the senior care industry.

Pre-Con Workshop: Marketing Home Care – Building Your Brand's Orbit in the Home Care Galaxy

Date: Tuesday, July 22

Time: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Location: Salon 3-4, Orlando, FL

Presented by: Dawn Fiala & Valerie Van Booven RN BSN

In this immersive 3-hour workshop, attendees will learn how to craft a compelling, memorable brand presence in an increasingly crowded home care marketplace. Expect hands-on insights into defining brand identity, boosting visibility, engaging communities, and implementing marketing strategies that truly shine. Designed for home care agencies ready to expand their reach and become a gravitational force in their local markets.

Main Conference Session: Charting a Path to Success in Home Care Marketing & Sales – The Impact of Tailored Training

Date: Wednesday, July 23

Time: 11:20 AM – 12:20 PM

Location: Salon 1-2, Orlando, FL

Presented by: Dawn Fiala & Valerie Van Booven RN BSN

This session is for agencies looking to fine-tune their marketing and sales engines. Participants will discover how custom-fit training can elevate team performance, streamline outreach, and ignite sustainable growth. Learn how aligning strategy with targeted education can help you overcome industry challenges and reach new levels of operational success.

These sessions promise to be out of this world —don’t miss the opportunity to gain expert insight, actionable tools, and strategic clarity from two of the industry's top voices. Whether you're new to the home care space or scaling to new markets, these sessions will give your agency the lift-off it needs.

🔗 Learn more and register at: www.homecarecon.com

About the Presenters:

Valerie Van Booven, RN BSN is the Co-Owner of Approved Senior Network®, a leading home care marketing agency dedicated to helping agencies grow with integrity and excellence. Dawn Fiala is a senior marketing strategist known for developing powerful brand strategies that convert.

