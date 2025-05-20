NUJ responds to significant changes announced by ITV

The NUJ has expressed its concern over ITV’s announcement of plans to merge Good Morning Britain with the ITV Newsroom from January 2026.

Production of GMB will transfer from ITV to ITN.

ITV has said GMB will be made by a dedicated team within ITV News at ITN. This change will see ITV bring all its national news gathering into one hub. The company has also announced that its Daytime programmes Lorraine, This Morning and Loose Women will in future be produced by one team sharing resources and operations.

The company has said there will be an impact on staffing.

Laura Davison, NUJ general secretary, said:

"This is an extremely uncertain time for staff and their concerns will not have been helped by poor communication from the company's leadership resulting in rumours circulating in recent weeks. Sadly, many staff will first have heard of these proposals via news sites instead of from their employer and a lot of good will has already been lost. There needs to be swift, meaningful engagement on the detail of these proposals to clarify and minimise the impact on our members."

