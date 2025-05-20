Honcho Announces Expanded Features for Its Virtual Office Services

Photo Courtesy of: Honcho

SYDNEY, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Honcho has expanded its Virtual Office Services with the launch of Virtual Receptionist Services, announced in November 2024. The new offering is designed to help businesses manage customer communications more efficiently and professionally.

For over a decade, Honcho has provided Virtual Office Services , enabling businesses to use a Sydney CBD address without requiring a physical office. Additionally, for the past six years, Honcho has offered virtual phone number services, allowing businesses to establish professional contact points. The latest addition, Virtual Receptionist Services introduces live call answering and message handling to help businesses streamline communications.

“Honcho aims to provide businesses with tools to manage their operations more effectively,” said Miralda Ishkhanian, Chief Operating Officer of Honcho. “The addition of Virtual Receptionist Services reflects a growing demand for professional communication support, particularly among small businesses and remote teams.”

As remote work and flexible business models become more common, virtual office solutions are increasingly sought after. A Sydney CBD address provides businesses with a central location for correspondence while maintaining privacy. Incoming mail is managed and forwarded as needed, reducing the need for a physical office space. The virtual phone number service allows businesses to use local, toll-free or mobile numbers with call forwarding and voicemail, ensuring professional communication.

The newly introduced Virtual Receptionist Services offer businesses live call answering, message handling and call forwarding. Calls can be answered during extended business hours with customisable greetings, helping companies manage customer interactions without hiring in-house staff.

While traditional call centers are developed to assist with answering calls, staff in those operations are typically trained to offer generalised and often limited information. That is where Honcho’s Virtual Receptionist Services differ. With scripts that are uniquely catered to each individual business, the service is adaptable, ensuring that communication flows seamlessly between the receptionist and customer.

“Our first Virtual Receptionist clients have successfully onboarded and the response has been encouraging,” added Ishkhanian. “Businesses are looking for ways to enhance their communication processes without increasing overhead costs and this service provides an efficient solution.”

Many businesses, particularly startups, freelancers and remote teams, require professional services without the long-term commitments of physical office leases. Virtual office solutions provide an alternative by offering a business address, phone numbers and receptionist support that allows companies to operate flexibly. These services allow businesses to control costs without sacrificing professionalism and the crucial connection to customers that is needed to thrive in a competitive world.

A professional address in a central business district can enhance credibility, while a dedicated business phone number ensures clear and structured communication. The introduction of Virtual Receptionist Services offers additional support, allowing businesses to maintain responsiveness without requiring full-time staff.

About Honcho

Honcho is an Australian business services provider that has been assisting companies since 2008. With over 800,000 businesses served, Honcho offers Virtual Office Services, business registration, website building, phone services and live receptionist solutions. By leveraging technology, Honcho supports businesses in managing essential operations efficiently.

Contact Information:

Name: Joana

Company: Honcho

Website: honcho.com.au

Email: marketing@honcho.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/72d50bdf-0bb4-41ab-80b1-f97ef6900b09

Honcho Announces Expanded Features for Its Virtual Office Services Photo Courtesy of: Honcho

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.