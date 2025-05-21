ITS World Congress Unveils Record-Breaking 2025 Program

Nearly 800 speakers to present diverse global perspectives on intelligent transportation

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ITS World Congress proudly announces the full programming schedule for the 2025 event, one of the largest gatherings of intelligent transportation system professionals in the world. This year’s event, theme ‘Deploying Today, Empowering Tomorrow’ highlights the active deployment of technology to enhance road safety, congestion reduction and economic growth and will feature plenaries, special interest sessions, international forums, and product and technology demos.Registration is now open for the premier global intelligent transportation systems (ITS) conference and exhibition, hosted in partnership with ITS America and produced by RX, set to take place at the Georgia World Congress Center from August 24-28, 2025.The Congress will showcase a wide array of experts and perspectives from around the globe, offering attendees an unparalleled opportunity to engage with industry leaders and explore cutting-edge industry advancements.“This year’s program is a testament to the range of global perspectives and breadth of innovation within the ITS community,” said Jaime McAuley, ITS World Congress event director at RX. “We are thrilled to host such a broad spectrum of speakers who will share insights on transformative ITS solutions.”Session HighlightsThe programming will kick off at the Opening Ceremony, highlighting how the Atlanta region is investing in and deploying technology to manage increasing growth and deliver safer, more efficient mobility and increased choice to consumers.The plenary sessions will provide critical insights from global transportation leaders on key issues:● Tuesday, August 26: Creating a Safer Future with Connected and Automated Technologies, focusing on the role of connectivity and automation in enhancing road safety and system efficiency, sponsored by Arcadis.● Wednesday, August 27: Realizing Growth through Secure and Interoperable ITS, exploring the economic benefits of digital infrastructure and the importance of interoperability, sponsored by Miovision Technologies Incorporated.● Thursday, August 28: Building a More Resilient Transportation System with AI & Emerging Technologies, discussing AI's role in enhancing infrastructure resilience and addressing transportation challenges, sponsored by Google.Other can’t-miss sessions include:● Securing Tomorrow: Addressing Emerging Vulnerabilities and Threats in Intelligent Transportation Systems● AI in Action: Enhancing Public Transit and Urban Infrastructure● World Cup 2026: Shaping the Future of Transportation and Infrastructure in Cities● Safeguarding the Future: Emergency Responders and Automated Vehicles"The technologies showcased at ITS World Congress are pivotal in saving lives, strengthening transportation systems, and improving mobility and access,” said Laura Chace, President & CEO of ITS America. “We look forward to welcoming our colleagues from around the world to experience how existing and emerging digital solutions are transforming our infrastructure and broader transportation system.”Atlanta, a global transportation hub, offers a dynamic backdrop for ITS World Congress 2025, with its world-renowned Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and significant investments in transportation infrastructure. The city, along with the Georgia Department of Transportation, leads in integrating safety technology with the largest V2X deployment on public infrastructure in the U.S. and innovative experiences like Peachtree Corners' Curiosity Lab, providing a living laboratory for emerging technologies.About ITS America EventsITS America Events, managed by RX, encompassing ITS America Conference & Expo and ITS World Congress when in North America, brings together decision-makers and their supporting teams from public and private sector transportation agencies to learn about the implementation of new technologies, work together to advance mobility solutions that will enable a safer, greener, and smarter transportation system across the globe.About ITS AmericaThe Intelligent Transportation Society of America advances the research and deployment of intelligent transportation technologies to save lives, improve mobility, promote sustainability, and increase efficiency and productivity. Our vision is a better future transformed by transportation technology and innovation: Safe, Smart, Connected.. For more information, please visit www.itsa.org About RXRX is a global leader in events and exhibitions, leveraging industry expertise, data, and technology to build businesses for individuals, communities, and organisations. With a presence in 25 countries across 41 industry sectors, RX hosts approximately 350 events annually. RX is committed to creating an inclusive work environment for all our people. RX empowers businesses to thrive by leveraging data-driven insights and digital solutions. RX is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. For more information, visit www.rxglobal.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.