DG Okonjo-Iweala welcomes Prime Minister Plenkovic of Croatia to the WTO

DG Okonjo-Iweala complimented Croatia on its resilient and forward-looking economy, which is driven by services trade and digital transformation. Both leaders agreed that the WTO’s next Ministerial Conference in Cameroon in March 2026 is an important opportunity for reform of the WTO and for strengthening its role in governing global trade.

