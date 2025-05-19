Plastics Dialogue sharpens focus on transparency and standards

Barbados and Morocco delivered opening remarks on behalf of the co-coordinators. They highlighted the successful midterm review in April of the DPP's work in 2025 and underscored the importance of delving deeper into each focus area to advance potential outcomes. They noted co-sponsors’ interest in the ongoing global efforts to reduce plastics pollution, particularly the negotiations led by the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee under the United Nations, which is scheduled to hold its next round of talks in August 2025 in Geneva.

The co-coordinators reported on the productive discussions held during a workshop for Latin America and the Caribbean on 16 May, highlighting the DPP initiative’s continued efforts to incorporate regional perspectives and to hear from smaller delegations. The first region-focused workshop, held alongside the April DPP meeting, had centred on Africa.

They noted that regional experts underscored the importance of boosting trade and strengthening institutional regulatory capacities to address plastics pollution. The workshop emphasized strong support for small businesses, calling for technical assistance and financial incentives to help them participate in a more sustainable economy.

Participants also highlighted the need to promote locally sourced, sustainable substitutes — such as banana peel, bamboo and sugarcane byproducts — alongside green finance mechanisms, while considering consumer awareness of non-plastic substitutes and cultural preferences for certain alternative materials. The discussion further stressed the value of enhanced regional cooperation and a unified regulatory approach to single-use plastics, with platforms such as Mercosur (Southern Common Market) and ALADI (Latin American Integration Association) identified as key avenues for regulatory cooperation and aligning standards.

Switzerland and China facilitated thematic discussions on the two focus areas. On the first topic — enhancing cooperation on applicable standards for non-plastic substitutes and alternatives — members heard from a diverse range of institutions and companies. The Codex Alimentarius Committee under the UN Food and Agriculture Organization presented its work on food packaging standards for traded goods, with a focus on food safety.

Representatives from companies and associations in Peru, the Philippines and the Netherlands shared their experiences and challenges in navigating domestic and international regulations while using nature-compatible and biodegradable materials to replace single-use plastics. The United States also provided a debrief on recent discussions in the WTO Committee on Technical Barriers to Trade, which explored domestic practices and the potential negative impacts of changes to food packaging regulations. The importance of cross-committee collaboration between the DPP and other WTO bodies was underscored.

Participants expressed a shared commitment to addressing plastics pollution through the DPP, while cautioning against duplicating the work of existing WTO committees and international standard-setting organizations. Several emphasized the importance of the DPP focusing on its unique contributions — such as facilitating information exchange, sharing domestic experiences, and examining the commercial, environmental and safety dimensions of non-plastic alternatives. Many also underscored the need for international cooperation, the harmonization of standards and certification schemes, and equitable access to sustainable solutions, particularly for developing economies.

On the second topic — enhancing transparency of trade flows of plastics — members received an update from the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR), which presented its work on developing statistical guidelines for measuring plastic flows throughout the life cycle. The European Union's Joint Research Centre also gave a presentation on the bloc’s evolving policy landscape and its strengthened measures to track material flows of plastics across its value chain.

Participants welcomed the guidelines as useful tools for monitoring the trade flow of goods with embedded plastics, as well as single-use plastic items. They encouraged broader knowledge sharing to include guidelines developed by other organizations and called for greater support to developing and least-developed members in building capacity for data collection.

In conclusion, Australia thanked members and stakeholders for their inputs, emphasizing that transparency is a critical step toward effective policy design. It noted that the discussions underscored the potential of non-plastic substitutes and alternative materials, while also acknowledging the remaining challenges.

Co-coordinators will provide updates on the next steps following further consultations.

DPP co-sponsors have identified eight areas for achieving possible outcomes at MC14. The remaining six areas include: supporting ongoing multilateral negotiations under the United Nations to reduce plastics pollution; exploring strategies to harmonize trade-related measures for single-use plastics; identifying best practices; improving access to relevant technologies and services; building capacity for developing members; and considering the potential development of domestic inventories of trade-related plastic measures.

Launched in November 2020 by a group of WTO members, the Dialogue on Plastics Pollution currently consists of 83 co-sponsors, representing almost 90 per cent of global trade in plastics.

