Polymaker Unveils HT-PLA and HT-PLA-GF: Heat-Stable Filaments for Functional 3D Printing

Teal Power Tool Holder Made With Polymaker's NEW Heat-Stable HT-PLA-GF Filament HT-PLA at 150°C

Revolutionary Filaments Empower Hobbyists and Engineers with Durable, Heat-Stable Prints

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Polymaker, a global innovator in 3D printing materials, today announced the U.S. and Canadian launch of two groundbreaking filaments: HT-PLA, a heat-stable PLA (Polylactic Acid, a popular biodegradable 3D printing material) that withstands temperatures over 150°C without annealing, and HT-PLA-GF, a glass fiber-reinforced variant for high-strength applications. These products redefine PLA’s potential, making it the ideal choice for hobbyists, engineers, and manufacturers creating functional parts for demanding environments.-BREAKING PLA’s HEAT BARRIER-Traditional PLA, while popular for its ease of use, has been limited by low heat resistance and brittleness. Polymaker solved brittleness with Tough PLA in 2014 and now tackles heat resistance with HT-PLA in 2025. “Since day one, Polymaker has been on a mission to redefine what’s possible with 3D printing materials,” said Luke Taylor, Creative Director at Polymaker. “With HT-PLA, we’ve cracked the code on PLA’s heat-stable challenge, delivering a filament that combines professional-grade durability with the accessibility PLA is known for. This isn’t just a technical upgrade—it’s a game-changer that empowers everyone, from hobbyists crafting in their garages to engineers designing for industrial applications, to create parts that stand up to real-world demands. HT-PLA and HT-PLA-GF bring unmatched heat stability and strength to the table, and we can’t wait to see how they’ll inspire new breakthroughs in additive manufacturing.”-HT-PLA: BUILT FOR REAL-WORLD CHALLENGES-HT-PLA combines thermal stability, ease of printing, and a premium surface finish, making it compatible with most FDM/FFF 3D printers.Its key benefits include:-Unmatched Heat Stability: Withstands over 150°C, making it the most heat-stable PLA on the market, perfect for outdoor and heat-exposed applications.-Versatile Applications: Ideal for automotive accessories, outdoor enclosures, cosplay props, and utility fixtures.-Vibrant Aesthetics: Available in 10 solid colors and 4 gradient options for stylistic flexibility.-HT-PLA-GF: ENGINEERED FOR STRENGTH UNDER HEAT-For applications requiring extra durability, HT-PLA-GF offers glass fiber reinforcement, optimized for annealing.Its advantages include:-Enhanced Heat Strength: Nearly double the stiffness of ABS after annealing, with superior tensile strength.-Precision and Stability: Minimal warping and shrinkage for high-load parts like power tool accessories.-Tailored Options: Available in 9 colors, including a dedicated range for industrial applications.-APPLICATIONS THAT INSPIRE-HT-PLA and HT-PLA-GF empower creators to tackle real-world challenges, such as heat-resistant dashboard mounts for electronics in sun-baked cars or durable drill holders for hot garage workspaces.Specific use cases include:-Summer-safe cosplay props-Automotive tool fixtures-Outdoor enclosures for electronics-Structural prototypes for engineering-AVAILABILITY-HT-PLA and HT-PLA-GF are available now through Polymaker’s U.S. website US.Polymaker.com for U.S. customers and Canadian website CA.Polymaker.com for Canadian customers, as well as authorized resellers across both regions. Visit the respective websites for more information or to request samples.-POLYMAKER DRIVES SUSTAINABLE INNOVATION-Featured on Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid (Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild nominee and 3D technology enthusiast), Polymaker showcased its pioneering contributions to material science and the transformative potential of 3D printing. The company continues to lead in sustainable manufacturing with HT-PLA and HT-PLA-GF, which reduce waste and energy use compared to traditional methods, aligning with Polymaker’s mission to advance eco-friendly 3D printing solutions for creators and industries worldwide.-ABOUT POLYMAKER-Polymaker is a global leader in 3D printing materials, trusted by engineers, educators, and creators in over 80 countries. With state-of-the-art production facilities in the USA and China, Polymaker develops award-winning filaments that meet the rigorous demands of industries like automotive, aerospace, and consumer electronics. The company’s commitment to innovation has earned it multiple 3D Printing Industry Awards and partnerships with leading printer manufacturers. Polymaker’s focus on sustainability drives its R&D, delivering eco-friendly materials that empower additive manufacturing worldwide.Learn more about HT-PLA and HT-PLA-GF: https://polymaker.com/ht-pla_ht-pla-gf/

