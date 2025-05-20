Hawkins, Inc. to Participate in the 2025 Wells Fargo Industrials Conference

ROSEVILLE, Minn., May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hawkins, Inc. (Nasdaq: HWKN), a leading water treatment and specialty ingredients company, today announced that it will participate in the Wells Fargo Industrials Conference on June 10, 2025.

The conference will be held at the Loews Chicago from June 10 to June 12, 2025. The conference will consist of fireside chats and one-on-one meetings with senior executives from leading companies in a variety of industries. Hawkins management will participate on June 10, 2025.

For more information about this conference or to schedule a meeting with Hawkins management, please contact the event coordinator or Hawkins Investor Relations at ir@hawkinsinc.com.

About Hawkins, Inc.

Hawkins, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is a leading water treatment and specialty ingredients company that formulates, manufactures, distributes and blends products for its Water Treatment, Food & Health Sciences and Industrial Solutions customers. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, the Company has 63 facilities in 28 states and creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications. Hawkins, Inc. generated $974 million of revenue in fiscal 2025 and has approximately 1,100 employees. For more information, including registering to receive email alerts, please visit www.hawkinsinc.com/investors.

Contact:

Jeffrey P. Oldenkamp

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

612/331-6910

ir@hawkinsinc.com

