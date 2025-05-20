TrialWire™ the AI and Algorithm-powered Platform Named a Fierce CRO Award Finalist in the “Outstanding Patient Recruitment and Retention” Category

TrialWire™ is the risk-share pay-per-enrolled AI and algorithm-powered patient recruitment Platform built on Salesforce Health Cloud for industry-leading patient data and IP security

SAN FRANCISCO, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrialWire today announces it was named a Fierce CRO Award finalist by Fierce Biotech in the Outstanding Patient Recruitment and Retention category.

TrialWire is the AI and algorithm-powered patient-recruitment and enrollment platform, purpose-built on Salesforce Health Cloud to guarantee best-in-class data and IP security.

The Platform is a risk share pay-per-enrolled patient offering that accelerates global studies across multiple languages and cultures as well as single country or regional studies, and hybrid decentralized trials.

The Platform is specifically designed to rescue stalled trials with its lead product RapidRescue™.

Sponsors and CROs who want recruitment certainty from startup can also leverage TrialWire’s curated custom patient registry solution GeoClinical™ to boost enrollment from Site activation.

TrialWire starts recruiting in under 24 hours and delivers, with complete HIPAA and GDPR compliance, across even the toughest therapeutic areas and protocols.

More than 17,000 studies are now pre-registered on the Platform just in case they need a rapid patient recruitment boost.

The Fierce CRO Awards celebrate exceptional achievements and innovations by Contract Research Organizations (CROs). These awards honor CROs that have demonstrated outstanding performance, innovation, and leadership in delivering high-quality research and development services. By recognizing the excellence of CROs, the awards aim to highlight the critical role they play in advancing life sciences research and improving patient outcomes.

“We are honored to be selected as one of only three global finalists in the Fierce Biotech CRO Awards for ‘Outstanding Patient Recruitment and Retention’,” said Director Susan Fitzpatrick-Napier.

“We are a young technology company designed to help Sponsors and Sites securely recruit and enroll smarter and faster, and to accelerate communications between Sites and patients to maximize retention. With more than 80% of trials delayed, and often fail, due to patient recruitment issues we are proud to be the go-to solution for some of the most challenging trials, especially in oncology, rare diseases, and CNS.

Our recruitment team brings 10+ years of hands-on experience across hundreds of protocols and TAs, while our industry-leading Platform developers have uniquely optimized the experience for patients, Sites, Sponsors, and CROs - meeting the highest standards of data security.

Thank you to our clients, partners, and the Fierce Biotech judges for this recognition.”

The Fierce CRO Awards finalists were judged on: Innovation and Impact, Measurable Outcomes, Sustainability and Scalability and Ethical and Regulatory Adherence.

Fierce CRO Awards winners will be announced on June 18.

About Trial-Wire.com

TrialWire™ is the leading digital patient recruitment Platform, purpose-built to address the biopharma challenges of clinical trial enrollment.

TrialWire’s RapidRescue™ solution combines advanced AI-driven technology, health algorithms, real-time communication tools, and robust data insights. TrialWire rapidly identifies, screens, and connects eligible participants to clinical trials, significantly reducing enrollment timelines and associated costs.

The platform is built on Salesforce Health Cloud, ensuring the highest levels of security and compliance. More than 17,000 studies are now pre-registered just in case they need a rapid patient recruitment boost.

About Fierce Biotech

Fierce Biotech is the biotech industry's daily monitor, providing the latest news, articles, and resources related to clinical trials, drug discovery, FDA approval, FDA regulation, patent news, pharma news, biotech company news and more. More than 300,000 top biotech professionals rely on Fierce Biotech for an insider briefing on the day's top stories. Signup is free here.

