NBT Bancorp Inc. Announces Cash Dividend

NORWICH, N.Y., May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of NBT Bancorp Inc. (“NBT” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NBTB) approved a second-quarter cash dividend of $0.34 per share at a meeting held today. The dividend will be paid on June 16, 2025 to shareholders of record as of June 2, 2025.

Corporate Overview

NBT Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Norwich, NY, with total assets of $13.86 billion at March 31, 2025. The Company primarily operates through NBT Bank, N.A., a full-service community bank, and through two financial services companies. NBT Bank, N.A. has 175 banking locations in New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine and Connecticut. EPIC Retirement Plan Services, based in Rochester, NY, is a national benefits administration firm. NBT Insurance Agency, LLC, based in Norwich, NY, is a full-service insurance agency. More information about NBT and its divisions is available online at: www.nbtbancorp.com, www.nbtbank.com, www.epicrps.com and www.nbtbank.com/Insurance .

Contact: Scott A. Kingsley President and CEO

Annette L. Burns, Executive Vice President and CFO

NBT Bancorp Inc.

52 South Broad Street

Norwich, NY 13815

607-337-6589

