RxSight, Inc. to Participate in the Stifel 2025 Virtual Ophthalmology Forum


ALISO VIEJO, Calif., May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ: RXST) -- RxSight, Inc., an ophthalmic medical device company dedicated to providing high-quality customized vision to patients following cataract surgery, today announced plans to participate in the upcoming Stifel Virtual Ophthalmology Forum.

RxSight’s management is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, at 10:30 a.m. Pacific Time / 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time. A live and archived webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.rxsight.com/.

About RxSight, Inc.

RxSight, Inc. is an ophthalmic medical device company dedicated to providing high-quality customized vision to patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight® Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens® (LAL®/LAL+®, collectively the “LAL”), RxSight Light Delivery Device (LDD™) and accessories, is the first and only commercially available intraocular lens (IOL) technology that can be adjusted after surgery, enabling doctors to customize and deliver high-quality vision to patients after cataract surgery. Additional information about RxSight can be found at www.rxsight.com.

Company Contact:
Shelley B. Thunen
Chief Financial Officer
sthunen@rxsight.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Oliver Moravcevic
VP, Investor Relations
omoravcevic@rxsight.com


