Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,608 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,420 in the last 365 days.

FTC Approves Final Order with Welsh Carson

The Federal Trade Commission finalized a consent order with Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe and its affiliates (collectively referred to as Welsh Carson) that resolves a potential administrative antitrust case against Welsh Carson.

The final consent order settles FTC charges that alleged Welsh Carson, through its portfolio company U.S. Anesthesia Partners (USAP), engaged in anticompetitive acquisitions to suppress competition and drive up prices for anesthesiology services in Texas.

Under the final consent order, Welsh Carson is required to limit its involvement with USAP and to notify the FTC of specified future acquisitions and investments in anesthesia and other hospital-based physician practices.

The final consent order with Welsh Carson follows a federal lawsuit filed by the Commission against USAP and Welsh Carson in September 2023. The Commission alleged that USAP and Welsh Carson engaged in a roll-up scheme by systemically buying up nearly every large anesthesia practice in Texas to create a single dominant provider.

Welsh Carson was dismissed from the FTC’s federal case in May 2024. The FTC’s case against USAP continues to proceed in federal court.

Following a public comment period, the Commission voted 3-0 to approve the final order. 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

FTC Approves Final Order with Welsh Carson

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more