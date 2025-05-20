FTC Approves Final Order with Welsh Carson

The Federal Trade Commission finalized a consent order with Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe and its affiliates (collectively referred to as Welsh Carson) that resolves a potential administrative antitrust case against Welsh Carson.

The final consent order settles FTC charges that alleged Welsh Carson, through its portfolio company U.S. Anesthesia Partners (USAP), engaged in anticompetitive acquisitions to suppress competition and drive up prices for anesthesiology services in Texas.

Under the final consent order, Welsh Carson is required to limit its involvement with USAP and to notify the FTC of specified future acquisitions and investments in anesthesia and other hospital-based physician practices.

The final consent order with Welsh Carson follows a federal lawsuit filed by the Commission against USAP and Welsh Carson in September 2023. The Commission alleged that USAP and Welsh Carson engaged in a roll-up scheme by systemically buying up nearly every large anesthesia practice in Texas to create a single dominant provider.

Welsh Carson was dismissed from the FTC’s federal case in May 2024. The FTC’s case against USAP continues to proceed in federal court.

Following a public comment period, the Commission voted 3-0 to approve the final order.