Saskatchewan Honours Treaties During Recognition Week

The Government of Saskatchewan has proclaimed May 18 to 24 as Treaties Recognition Week. Treaties in Saskatchewan represent formal agreements between the Crown and First Nations, defining mutual expectations and responsibilities.

"Treaties form the foundation for lasting partnerships in our province," Government Relations Minister and Minister Responsible for First Nations, Métis and Northern Affairs Eric Schmalz said. "By acknowledging that we are all treaty people, we strengthen our commitment to understanding, respect and collaboration between First Nations and non-First Nation communities across Saskatchewan."

Treaties Recognition Week promotes awareness of treaties and encourages educational opportunities about treaty rights and relationships. Learning about these collective responsibilities builds stronger, informed relationships between First Nations and non-First Nation peoples, contributing meaningfully to ongoing reconciliation efforts.

There are six treaties and one significant treaty adhesion in Saskatchewan. In 2024, Treaty 4 marked its 150th commemoration with gatherings held to honour this milestone and reflect on its enduring importance. In 2026, Treaty 6 will reach the same milestone. These anniversaries serve as meaningful opportunities for residents to learn more about the treaty history of our province and how these foundational agreements continue to shape relationships and responsibilities in Saskatchewan today.

To learn more about Treaties, visit the Office of the Treaty Commissioner's webpage at otc.ca.

