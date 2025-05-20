Tactile Medical to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in June

MINNEAPOLIS, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (“Tactile Medical”; the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TCMD), a medical technology company providing therapies for people with chronic disorders, today announced that management will be participating in two upcoming investor conferences. Tactile Medical is scheduled to present at the William Blair 45th Annual Growth Stock Conference in Chicago on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, at 3:20 p.m. CST and at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in New York on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, at 2:35 p.m. EST.

Event: William Blair 45th Annual Growth Stock Conference

Date: Tuesday, June 3, 2025

Time: 3:20 p.m. CST

Event: Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

Date: Wednesday, June 4, 2025

Time: 2:35 p.m. EST

A live audio webcast of the presentations will be accessible under the “Events & Webcasts” section of the Company's investor relations website at http://investors.tactilemedical.com. An archive of the webcasts will be available for replay following the conference.

About Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (DBA Tactile Medical)

Tactile Medical is a leader in developing and marketing at-home therapies for people suffering from underserved, chronic conditions including lymphedema, lipedema, chronic venous insufficiency and chronic pulmonary disease by helping them live better and care for themselves at home. Tactile Medical collaborates with clinicians to expand clinical evidence, raise awareness, increase access to care, reduce overall healthcare costs and improve the quality of life for tens of thousands of patients each year.

Investor Inquiries:

Sam Bentzinger

Gilmartin Group

investorrelations@tactilemedical.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.