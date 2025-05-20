Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. Schedules First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call

WEST JORDAN, Utah, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. ("Sportsman's Warehouse" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: SPWH) today announced that it will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss first quarter 2025 financial results on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://investors.sportsmans.com/. A replay of the webcast will be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call through June 10, 2025, and can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website.



About Sportsman's Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse is an outdoor specialty retailer focused on meeting the everyday needs of the seasoned outdoor veteran, the first-time participant, and everyone in between. We provide outstanding gear and exceptional service to inspire outdoor memories.

