Viasat Releases Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global leader in satellite communications, today published its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025 financial results in a letter to shareholders, which, along with webcast slides, is now posted to the Investor Relations section of Viasat’s website.

As previously announced, Viasat will host a conference call today, Tuesday, May 20, 2025 at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The dial in numbers for the conference are U.S. (800) 715-9871 and International (646) 307-1963. Please reference conference ID 9104119.

Participants can also listen to the live webcast from the Investor Relations section of the Viasat website. The call will be archived and available on the site for approximately one month immediately following the conference call.

About Viasat

Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. With offices in 24 countries around the world, our mission shapes how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate and connect. Viasat is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, reliable, secure, affordable, fast connections to positively impact people's lives anywhere they are—on the ground, in the air or at sea, while building a sustainable future in space. In May 2023, Viasat completed its acquisition of Inmarsat, combining the teams, technologies and resources of the two companies to create a new global communications partner. Learn more at www.viasat.com , the Viasat News Room or follow us on LinkedIn , X , Instagram , Facebook , Bluesky , Threads , and YouTube .

