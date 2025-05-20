PPTA INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Announces that Perpetua Resources Corp. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit

NEW YORK, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized law firm, notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Perpetua Resources Corp. (“Perpetua” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: PPTA) and certain of its officers.

Class Definition

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Perpetua securities between April 17, 2024 and February 13, 2025, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/PPTA.

Case Details

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants provided investors with material information concerning Perpetua’s expected initial capital expenditure for the Stibnite Gold Project. Defendants’ statements included, among other things, minimization of the impact of inflation and other potential sources for increased capital expenditure costs for the project.

On February 13, 2025, Perpetua disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that the Company had “released an updated cash flow model for the Stibnite Gold Project (the ‘Project’), which is based, in part, on basic engineering work completed by Ausenco Engineering USA South Inc. (‘Ausenco’) in January 2025 (the ‘Financial Update’).” Perpetua said that the “Financial Update also applies fourth quarter 2024 cost estimates for construction and operations, consistent with the Basic Engineering analysis, as well as current and consensus commodity pricing for sales” and that “the Financial Model reflects an increase in initial and total capital expenditures and LOM AISC compared to the base model included in the 2020 Feasibility Study” for the Project. On this news, Perpetua’s stock price fell $2.68 per share, or 22.39%, to close at $9.29 per share on February 14, 2025.

What's Next?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm’s site: bgandg.com/PPTA. or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 332-239-2660. If you suffered a loss in Perpetua you have until May 20, 2025, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

There is No Cost to You

We represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys’ fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

