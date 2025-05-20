The ‘Free State’ Offers Opportunities for Low- or No-Cost Fishing

May 20, 2025

A Maryland Department of Natural Resources staff member leads a demonstration at a free fishing clinic. Maryland DNR photo.

Whether someone is just dipping a line for the first time or ready to jump back into the hobby of fishing, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) offers the chance to enjoy the thrill of a catch without spending a lot of money.

Licensing fees directly fund DNR’s important conservation work – the department monitors the health of fish, crab, and shellfish populations, tackles invasive species, protects habitats, and more using those dedicated funds from anglers. Additionally, purchases of fishing tackle, boats, and marine fuel contribute to sportfishing sustainability and access through federal excise taxes.

But recognizing the importance of getting more people involved in fishing – whether they’ve never tried it before or gave it up years ago and want to get back into it – DNR provides numerous opportunities to fish for free or borrow gear.

Below are seven ideas for low to no-cost fishing in Maryland.

Maryland DNR photo

Enjoy Maryland’s free fishing days:

Three times a year, everyone can fish Maryland waters without a license. The state’s free fishing days are the first two Saturdays in June – this year June 7 and June 14 – and again on July 4. If you’re a license holder, it’s a perfect time to introduce a friend or family member to fishing without any upfront cost, a free registration is required for those fishing tidal or saltwater

Head to a license-free fishing area:

Maryland offers 25 license-free fishing areas– from Gambrill State Park to Ocean City and North East to Crisfield – where anyone fish year-round without purchasing a license. Most do require anglers to complete a free saltwater registration​ and Maryland fishing rules must be observed. Treat it like a free trial, or use these areas exclusively—there’s no limit to this opportunity.

Encourage the next generation of anglers

The smile on a child’s face when they reel in a fish is the perfect reminder of why the sport is so beloved. Introducing a young person to fishing is rewarding, and anglers under 16 years old do not need to purchase a fishing license. DNR partners with local organizations to host youth fishing rodeos from April through October. Many of the 51 family friendly competitions and events offered in 2025 are free to attend. The Youth Fishing Club is another no-cost way to get youngsters excited about fishing. Sign up is easy, and they will receive a welcome packet with information and Youth Fishing Club stickers.

Borrow equipment from tackle loaner locations

Loaner tackle is available at many locations including Janes Island State Park. Maryland DNR photo.

Excited about fishing, but don’t have the gear? The DNR tackle loaner program is here to lend you a hand, or more accurately, lend you a rod. Twenty-five locations across Maryland, including state parks and public libraries, have basic spincast reel and rod setups with bobbers, split shot sinkers, swivels, and circle hooks available to borrow. Gear is available to individuals, families, or groups, depending on the site. Find a location, fill out the borrower form, go fishing, and return the items within the return window (some sites allow multiple days). It’s that easy.

Go back to basics with baits

Look no further than your backyard for free bait for your next fishing adventure. Dig in and find earthworms to affix to your hook. Their natural scent and movement make them attractive prey for fish. Worms can be used to fish for a variety of species, including bass, perch, and trout, and they work particularly well as bait for freshwater species.

Search for fishing opportunities on interactive maps

Fishing spots, artificial reefs, boat ramps, trout stocking, and more—DNR has maps to show you the way. Head to the DNR website and you’ll find free access to data about Maryland’s fisheries and tools to help you plan where to cast next.

Get free weekly tips on what’s biting and where

Predicting how fish will behave based on season, weather, water conditions, and other factors is where the art and science of fishing converge. Experienced anglers know that sharing knowledge and insights makes for better fishing—it’s why many prefer fishing with a buddy. Consider the Maryland Fishing Report your new best friend. Weekly reports from spring through fall are broken down by region and cover all the action happening under the water. Subscribe to email delivery of the report, find it online or on DNR’s social media accounts.

Article by Sinclair Boggs, marketing strategist for Maryland Department of Natural Resources’ Fishing and Boating Services.