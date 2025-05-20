Governor Ivey Appoints Judge Bill Lewis to Serve on Supreme Court of Alabama

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday appointed Judge Bill Lewis to serve on the Supreme Court of Alabama. This comes following yesterday’s announcement from Justice Jay Mitchell that he was resigning his position on the state’s top court.

“Judge Bill Lewis continues demonstrating justice and fairness under the law, as well as a willingness to serve the people of Alabama,” said Governor Ivey. “His decades of experience will serve the Supreme Court of Alabama well, and I am confident he is the best choice.”

The governor appointed Lewis to the Alabama Court of Civil Appeals in February 2024. Prior to that, Lewis served as circuit court judge for the 19th Judicial Circuit in Elmore County where he was the Circuit’s presiding judge. Lewis was the senior partner of the Lewis Law Firm, a firm he started in 2006. Lewis served as assistant district attorney for the 19th Judicial Circuit before going into private practice. He has also served as a criminal defense attorney in criminal cases and practiced civil and family law.

Judge Lewis received his undergraduate degrees in political science and economics from the University of the South and his law degree from the Cumberland School of Law.

Governor Ivey spoke to Judge Lewis this morning. Judge Lewis’ appointment is effective immediately. The governor’s appointment to fill Judge Lewis’ vacant seat on the Court of Civil Appeals will be announced soon.

Judge Bill Lewis' official headshot is attached.

A copy of Justice Mitchell's resignation letter is also attached.

