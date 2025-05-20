HYCU Delivers Industry-First Backup for Microsoft 365 and Cloud Services With 100% Data Control and Storage Efficiency

Improve Control and Cut Storage Costs for SaaS and Cloud Backups through Native Integration with Dell PowerProtect Data Domain Virtual Edition

Las Vegas, Nevada, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HYCU, Inc., a leader for modern data protection for on-prem, cloud, and SaaS and one of the fastest growing companies in the industry, announced enhanced support for Dell PowerProtect Data Domain Virtual Edition to protect SaaS and Cloud workloads. Enhanced support empowers customers to safeguard their cloud data with comprehensive solutions, including backup, disaster recovery, data retention, and offline recovery. These measures are designed to protect against internal, external, and supply chain risks, leveraging the exceptional power, cost-efficiency, and reliability of Dell PowerProtect Data Domain.

With the rapid growth of SaaS applications in modern enterprises, platforms like Microsoft 365, GitHub, and Box are increasingly targeted by cybercriminals, while cloud-native applications face escalating cloud exploits. According to The State of SaaS Data Resilience Report in 2024, 70% of organizations reported experiencing data loss in SaaS applications over the past year. While enterprises rely on immutable, tested, and enterprise-class backups for on-premises data, equivalent solutions for SaaS applications are often lacking. Even when protection is available, customers must frequently delegate the responsibility of backups to third-party managed storage providers, rather than utilizing secure and efficient storage resources. This gap in support introduces significant data governance challenges, creating inefficiencies, escalating costs, and exposing organizations to heightened risks in safeguarding SaaS application data.

“Customers have worked hard to protect and ensure recovery of their virtual infrastructure and workloads on-premises. However, as organizations adopt cloud-based business applications and as-a-service offerings, they’re encountering unexpected risk,” said Simon Taylor, Founder and CEO, HYCU, Inc. “The average midsize enterprise uses more than 200 SaaS applications, whether to host critical IP, document management or private communications. Malicious actors have pivoted to exploit these workloads. We’re thrilled to collaborate with Dell to make sure customers are completely protected and keeping control of their data with the security, efficiency and cost savings of Dell PowerProtect Data Domain Virtual Edition. This milestone underscores our commitment to helping Dell customers protect and manage their entire data landscape with ease.”

HYCU + Dell Technologies: Unified, Secure Data Protection and Retention for More Than 80 Workloads on Dell PowerProtect Data Domain appliances.

HYCU, a member of Dell’s Extended Technology Complete program, delivers enterprise-grade backup and recovery solutions that span an extensive range of infrastructures, databases, platforms, and SaaS environments. The addition of support for HYCU R-Cloud SaaS complements existing support for Dell PowerProtect Data Domain with R-Cloud Hybrid Cloud edition. Through the award-winning HYCU R-Cloud™ platform, Dell customers benefit from backup and recovery capabilities across on-premises and cloud tailored to individual applications and workloads, blending simplicity with exceptional performance.

HYCU R-Cloud enhances data protection with key features, including:

Customer-Owned Immutable Backups: Automatically creates policy-driven backups stored securely on customer-managed Dell PowerProtect Data Domain Virtual Edition systems across any cloud environment.

Automatically creates policy-driven backups stored securely on customer-managed Dell PowerProtect Data Domain Virtual Edition systems across any cloud environment. Flexible, Granular Recovery: Provides the ability to restore entire SaaS applications after an incident or recover specific objects affected by human error. This ensures uninterrupted access to data during extended outages or supply chain attacks.

Provides the ability to restore entire SaaS applications after an incident or recover specific objects affected by human error. This ensures uninterrupted access to data during extended outages or supply chain attacks. Long-Term Data Retention: Supports compliance with regulatory mandates such as HIPAA and DORA by providing reliable solutions for offsite data retention and archiving.

“Our long-standing partnership with HYCU and Dell Technologies has been instrumental in how we protect and manage enterprise workloads,” said Ben Sharp, Senior Executive – Infrastructure, Cybersecurity & Managed Services, Intuit Technologies. “HYCU, paired with Dell Data Domain, gives us robust coverage across our multi-data centre environment. Their Office 365 protection also extends that assurance to our customers’ critical Microsoft data.”

HYCU will be showcasing its breadth of support at Dell Technologies World in Las Vegas from May 19-22 at Booth #600. For more information, visit HYCU for Dell. For more information on HYCU R-Cloud and its built in Cyber Resiliency framework, visit HYCU R-Shield. Follow HYCU on X (formerly Twitter), connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

This newest support for Dell PowerProtect Data Domain Virtual Edition is available globally through Dell’s trusted network of sellers.

###

About HYCU

HYCU is the fastest-growing leader in the multi-cloud and SaaS data protection as a service industry. By bringing true SaaS-based data backup and recovery to on-premises, cloud-native, and SaaS IT environments, the company provides unrivaled data protection, migration, disaster recovery, and ransomware protection to thousands of companies worldwide. The company's award-winning R-Cloud platform eliminates complexity, risk, and the high cost of legacy-based solutions, providing data protection simplicity to make it the#1 SaaS Data Protection platform. With an industry leading NPS score of 91, HYCU has raised $140M in VC funding to date and is based in Boston, Mass. Learn more at www.hycu.com.

Don Jennings HYCU, Inc. 617-791-1710 don.jennings@hycu.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.