Summary

Company Announcement Date: May 19, 2025 FDA Publish Date: May 20, 2025 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Foodborne Illness Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Salmonella Company Name: Bedner Growers, Inc.

Company Announcement

Bedner Growers, Inc. of Boynton Beach, Florida is voluntarily recalling cucumbers sold at Bedner’s Farm Fresh Market between April 29, 2025, and May 14, 2025 because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

The recalled cucumbers were sold directly to consumers at the three Bedner’s Farm Fresh Markets locations in Florida (Boynton Beach, Delray Beach, and West Palm Beach). Because the recalled cucumbers do not bear any stickers or other labeling, customers should discard and not consume any cucumbers that were purchased at these locations between April 29, 2025, and May 14, 2025.

The recalled cucumbers also were sold to a wholesale distributor, which has been directed to further contact its customers with recall instructions.

The cucumbers are being recalled because they have been linked by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to a Salmonella outbreak that has resulted in 26 illnesses in AL, CA, CO, FL, IL, KS, KY, MI, NC, NY, OH, PA, SC, TN, and VA.

This recall does not include any cucumbers currently available for sale at Bedner’s Farm Fresh Markets after May 14, 2025, nor does it include any other agricultural products. All cucumbers currently available for sale at Bedner’s Farm Fresh Markets were not grown by Bedner Growers, Inc., as the company is no longer producing, packing, or selling any cucumbers because the growing season has concluded.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled products may obtain additional information by contacting Bedner Growers, Inc. at 866-222-9180, M-F 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. EDT.

Bedner Growers, Inc. is conducting this recall in coordination with the FDA.

Link to FDA Outbreak Advisory