SBA Launches Onshoring Portal to Advance America’s Economic Comeback

New Tool Connects Small Businesses to Network of more than 1 Million Domestic Suppliers

WASHINGTON, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Kelly Loeffler, Administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), announced the launch of the Make Onshoring Great Again Portal, a free tool designed to help small businesses identify U.S. manufacturers and producers. With a database of more than 1 million American suppliers, the searchable portal will empower job creators to source domestic suppliers to support their operations – which will in turn support American jobs, reconnect our supply chain with U.S-based production, and end our nation’s concentrated dependence on foreign suppliers and adversaries like the Chinese Communist Party.

“The SBA is proud to support President Donald J. Trump’s mission to restore America’s economic resurgence by empowering small businesses with the resources to supercharge the return of Made in America,” said SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler. “The Make Onshoring Great Again Portal will give job creators a direct line to more than one million domestic suppliers – replacing foreign dependence with access to American-made solutions. It’s a decisive step toward rebuilding our nation’s strength through stronger supply chains, better products, and a renewed commitment to American industry, small business, and workers.”

The SBA is working with several private-sector cosponsors to provide public access to three free databases representing more than 1 million U.S. based manufacturers, producers, and suppliers. Not only will the portal enable small businesses to support American industry and workers – it will also benefit job creators by helping them source domestic supply chains that will deliver shortened lead times, improved quality control, and reduced exposure to overseas disruptions.

The Made in America Onshoring Portal builds on the SBA’s ongoing commitment to revitalizing American industry. Earlier this year, the agency launched the Made in America Manufacturing Initiative, which is aimed at expanding access to capital for U.S. manufacturers, promoting a skilled workforce, and cutting $100 billion in red tape. The agency has also endorsed recent bipartisan, bicameral legislation to double the SBA loan cap for small manufacturers in the effort to supercharge the return of American manufacturing dominance.

For more information, please visit the Make Onshoring Great Again Portal at: www.sba.gov/priorities/american-manufacturers/make-onshoring-great-again-portal



# # #

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration helps power the American dream of entrepreneurship. As the leading voice for small businesses within the federal government, the SBA empowers job creators with the resources and support they need to start, grow, and expand their businesses or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.

SBA HQ Press Team U.S. Small Business Administration press_office@sba.gov

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.