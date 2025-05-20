Delivery Method: VIA UPS Reference #: 320-25-71 Product: Drugs

Recipient: Recipient Name Mr. Phillip A.S. Miller Product Society LLC 13056 Saticoy Street

North Hollywood, CA 91605

United States Issuing Office: Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) United States

Warning Letter 320-25-71

May 8, 2025

Dear Mr. Miller:

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) inspected your drug manufacturing facility, Product Society LLC, FEI 3023272193, at 13056 Saticoy Street, North Hollywood, CA 91605, from November 18 to 27, 2024.

This warning letter summarizes significant violations of Current Good Manufacturing Practice (CGMP) regulations for finished pharmaceuticals. See Title 21 Code of Federal Regulations (CFR), parts 210 and 211 (21 CFR parts 210 and 211).

Because your methods, facilities, or controls for manufacturing, processing, packing, or holding do not conform to CGMP, your drug products are adulterated within the meaning of section 501(a)(2)(B) of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FD&C Act), 21 U.S.C. 351(a)(2)(B).

We reviewed your December 20, 2024 response to our Form FDA 483 in detail and acknowledge receipt of your subsequent correspondence.

During our inspection, our investigators observed specific violations including, but not limited to, the following.

1. Your firm failed to test samples of each component for identity and conformity with all appropriate written specifications for purity strength, and quality. Also, your firm failed to validate and establish the reliability of your component supplier’s test analyses at appropriate intervals (21 CFR 211.84(d)(1) and 211.84(d)(2)).

Your firm manufactures over-the-counter (OTC) drugs both for topical and oral use. You failed to adequately test incoming components, such as glycerin, for identity before using them in the manufacture of your drug products. Additionally, you relied on your supplier’s certificates of analysis without establishing the reliability of each of your suppliers’ analyses at appropriate intervals.

Identity testing for glycerin and certain other high-risk drug components includes a limit test in the United States Pharmacopeia (USP) to ensure that the component meets the relevant safety limits for levels of Diethylene Glycol (DEG) and Ethylene Glycol (EG). Because you did not perform adequate identity testing on a representative sample using the USP identification test, which detects these hazardous impurities, you failed to assure the acceptability of these components for use in manufacture of your drug products.

The use of ingredients contaminated with DEG or EG has resulted in various lethal poisoning incidents in humans worldwide. See FDA’s guidance document Testing of Glycerin, Propylene Glycol, Maltitol Solution, Hydrogenated Starch Hydrolysate, Sorbitol Solution, and Other High-Risk Drug Components for Diethylene Glycol and Ethylene Glycol to help you meet the CGMP requirements when manufacturing drugs containing ingredients at high-risk for DEG or EG contamination at https://www.fda.gov/media/167974/download.

Furthermore, your firm used water as a component in your finished drug products. Your water system was not adequately monitored to ensure that it can produce water that meets USP (b)(4) water monograph specifications. Water for pharmaceutical purposes must be suitable for its intended use and routinely tested to ensure ongoing conformance with appropriate chemical and microbiological attributes.

In response to this letter, provide:

A commitment to provide DEG and EG test results, no later than 30 calendar days from the date of this letter, from testing retains for all lots of high-risk drug components used in the manufacture of drug products. Alternatively, if a retain of a component lot is unavailable, perform retain sample testing of all implicated finished drug product batches for the presence of DEG and EG.

A full risk assessment for drug products that are within expiry which contain any ingredient at risk for DEG or EG contamination (including, but not limited to, glycerin). Take prompt and appropriate actions to determine the safety of all lots of the component(s) and any related drug product that could contain DEG or EG, including customer notifications and product recalls for any contaminated lots. Identify additional appropriate corrective action and preventive action that secure supply chains in the future, including, but not limited to, ensuring that all incoming raw material lots are from fully qualified manufacturers and free from unsafe impurities. Detail these actions in your response to this letter.

A thorough remediation plan to install and operate a suitable water system to produce water adhering to (b)(4) Water, USP monograph specifications and appropriate microbial limits.

2. Your firm failed to establish adequate written procedures for production and process control designed to assure that the drug products manufactured have the identity, strength, quality, and purity they purport or are represented to possess (21 CFR 211.100(a)).

Your firm failed to validate your manufacturing processes for your OTC drug products (e.g., (b)(4), and (b)(4)). You are responsible for assuring your manufacturing processes will consistently result in drug products meeting predefined quality attributes.

Process validation evaluates the soundness of design and state of control of a process throughout its lifecycle. Each significant stage of a manufacturing process must be designed appropriately and assure the quality of raw material inputs, in-process materials, and finished drugs.

Successful process qualification studies are necessary before commercial distribution. Thereafter, ongoing vigilant oversight of process performance and product quality is necessary to ensure you maintain a stable manufacturing operation throughout the product lifecycle.

See FDA’s guidance document, Process Validation: General Principles and Practices for general principles and approaches that FDA considers appropriate elements of process validation, at https://www.fda.gov/media/71021/download.

3. Your firm’s quality control unit failed to exercise its responsibility to ensure drug products manufactured are in compliance with CGMP, and meet established specifications for identity, strength, quality, and purity (21 CFR 211.22).

Your quality unit (QU) lacked adequate control over your OTC drug product manufacturing operations and failed to ensure that you had adequate procedures. For example, your QU failed to ensure:

Establishment of an adequate ongoing stability program (21 CFR 211.166(a)).

Performance of periodic (i.e., at least annual) product reviews (21 CFR 211.180(e)).

Use of adequate laboratory control mechanisms (e.g., calibrated equipment) (21 CFR 211.160(a)).

Your firm’s quality systems are inadequate. See FDA’s guidance document Quality Systems Approach to Pharmaceutical CGMP Regulations for help implementing quality systems and risk management approaches to meet the requirements of CGMP regulations 21 CFR, parts 210 and 211 at https://www.fda.gov/media/71023/download.

Cosmetics Manufactured for Distribution in the United States

In addition, some of the products you manufacture may be regulated as cosmetics, as defined in section 201(i) of the FD&C Act [21 U.S.C. 321(i)]. Any cosmetics you manufacture must comply with applicable statutory and regulatory requirements, including the FD&C Act. We note that under section 301(a) of the FD&C Act [21 U.S.C. 331(a)], it is a prohibited act to introduce or deliver for introduction into interstate commerce a cosmetic that is adulterated or misbranded.

We also note that the Modernization of Cosmetics Regulation Act of 2022 (MoCRA) provides new requirements with which facilities that manufacture cosmetic products must comply. You may find the FD&C Act, MoCRA, and FDA’s regulations through links on FDA’s website at www.fda.gov.

Drug Production Ceased

We acknowledge your commitment to cease production of all OTC drugs and that you deregistered your facility as a drug manufacturer. In response to this letter, clarify whether you intend to resume manufacturing drugs for the U.S. market at this facility in the future.

If you plan to resume any manufacturing operations regulated under the FD&C Act, notify this office before resuming your drug manufacturing operations. If your firm intends to resume manufacturing drugs, you should engage a consultant qualified to evaluate your operations to assist your firm in meeting CGMP requirements. Your use of a consultant does not relieve your firm’s obligation to comply with CGMP. Your firm’s executive management remains responsible for resolving all deficiencies and systemic flaws to ensure ongoing CGMP compliance.

Conclusion

The violations cited in this letter are not intended to be an all-inclusive list of violations that exist at your facility. You are responsible for investigating and determining the causes of any violations and for preventing their recurrence or the occurrence of other violations.

Correct any violations promptly. Failure to promptly and adequately address this matter may result in regulatory or legal action without further notice including, without limitation, seizure and injunction. Unresolved violations may also prevent other Federal agencies from awarding contracts.

Failure to address violations may also cause FDA to withhold issuance of Export Certificates. FDA may withhold approval of new applications or supplements listing your firm as a drug manufacturer until any violations are completely addressed and we confirm your compliance with CGMP. We may re-inspect to verify that you have completed corrective actions to address any violations.

This letter notifies you of our findings and provides you an opportunity to address the above deficiencies. After you receive this letter, respond to this office in writing within 15 working days. Specify what you have done to address any violations and to prevent their recurrence. In response to this letter, you may provide additional information for our consideration as we continue to assess your activities and practices. If you cannot complete corrective actions within 15 working days, state your reasons for delay and your schedule for completion.

Send your electronic reply to CDER-OC-OMQ-Communications@fda.hhs.gov. Identify your response with FEI 3023272193 and ATTN: Andrew Haack.

Sincerely,

/S/

Francis Godwin

Director

Office of Manufacturing Quality

Office of Compliance

Center for Drug Evaluation and Research

CC:

Max J. Steir

Co-CEO

Product Society LLC

13056 Saticoy Street

North Hollywood, CA 91605