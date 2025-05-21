Joy Behar and Angela LaGreca host a creative salon with music, readings, and local talent

Southampton Inn Logo Lenny Babbish, Fern Mallis, Joy Behar, Angela LaGreca, Randy Hemming (photo credit: Lisa Tamburini) Fern Mallis, Joy Behar, Angela LaGreca (photo credit: Lisa Tamburini) Lenny Babbish, Randy Hemming (photo credit: Lisa Tamburini) Dede Gotthelf, Donna Rubin (photo credit: Lisa Tamburini)

Comedy, Cocktails & Conversations at the Southampton Inn

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Southampton Inn welcomed star of “The View,” comedian, and playwright Joy Behar along with Emmy-award winning producer, comedian, and writer Angela LaGreca with musical director Lenny Babbish and actor/writer Randy Hemming for a special salon for creators.The evening showcased local talent to entertainment industry icons as they displayed their works in progress, music, and stories.Notable Attendees included: Joy Behar, Angela LaGreca, Lenny Babbish, Randy Hemming, Fern Mallis, Donna Rubin, Amy Rosenblum, Debbie Bancroft, Bernadette Piccolomini, Ellen Krass and Michael Catalano.The Southampton Inn is considered among the top properties of the east end. Accommodations include 90 guest rooms, each with a slightly different décor. Individual temperature control, sparkling tiled bathrooms, refrigerators, and complimentary Wi-Fi are available in each room. There are even a few pet-friendly guest rooms available. The Tudor-style property holds several acres of manicured lawns and gardens that make up for charming views on the grounds.About the Southampton Inn:The Southampton Inn has 90 thoughtfully appointed, charming rooms laid out in a Tudor style village design set in acres of manicured lawns in the heart of the village of Southampton. World famous beaches, boutiques, restaurants and local gems are only minutes away on foot. The Inn is the perfect home base to enjoy all the Hamptons has to offer from historic villages, museums, art galleries, and more, all at a great value for money price point. Breakfast is served every day at Claude’s and brunch on the weekends. Claude’s, The Library, The Ballroom and gardens are all popular spots for parties and events.For more information, please visit: www.southamptoninn.com IG: @Southampton_Inn | F: @SouthamptonInn | X/T: @Southampton_Inn

