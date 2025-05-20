FLUENT Launches KNACK Whole Flower Brand in Florida, Expanding New York Line to the Sunshine State

TAMPA, Fla., May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FLUENT Corp. (CSE: FNT.U) (OTCQB: CNTMF) (“FLUENT” or the “Company”), a national cannabis company operating under the FLUENT™ brand, proudly announces the Florida launch of KNACK, its whole flower brand already trusted by New York consumers. Featuring a curated, rotating selection of hybrid, indica, and sativa strains in a 3.5-gram format, KNACK is now available at all 35 FLUENT dispensaries across Florida.

KNACK originally debuted in New York, where it quickly gained traction for delivering high-quality, flavorful, and affordable flower to everyday consumers. The brand is also available at third-party dispensaries in New York via ENTOURAGE wholesale platform.

The introduction of KNACK in Florida represents a milestone in FLUENT’s ongoing evolution and renewed focus on raising the standard of whole flower throughout the state. With revamped cultivation practices, refined genetics, and a deeper connection to consumer preferences, FLUENT is doubling down on quality and consistency.





Robert Beasley, CEO of FLUENT, shared his thoughts on the launch:

“KNACK’s expansion into Florida is more than just a product launch—it’s a reflection of the progress we’ve made in refining our flower quality. We’ve listened to our community, invested in our cultivation facilities, and made major improvements to bring Florida consumers the kind of flower they expect from a top-tier brand.”

Built for true connoisseurs, KNACK is guided by core brand pillars:

Powered by Passion: We’re consumers ourselves and take pride in growing high-quality, affordable cannabis for our community that’s set to true connoisseur’s standards.

We’re consumers ourselves and take pride in growing high-quality, affordable cannabis for our community that’s set to true connoisseur’s standards. Diverse and Consistent Genetics: Our ever-changing canopy has a wide array of strains, flavors and lineages, helping to ensure we have something for everyone looking for a great time.

Our ever-changing canopy has a wide array of strains, flavors and lineages, helping to ensure we have something for everyone looking for a great time. Local Roots: The community is an essential partner in everything we do. Our team works tirelessly in our locally grown garden to source the genetics our consumers want, delivering unmatched quality and approachability.



KNACK’s arrival signals FLUENT’s next chapter, one focused on cultivating exceptional flower with authenticity, transparency, and craft at its core. Wherever you are, KNACK is here to elevate the experience, because with KNACK, you’re always in good company.

This exciting launch follows the recent release of KNACK (Lit)les multipack pre-rolls in New York—a product FLUENT plans to bring to the KNACK lineup in Florida, along with larger whole flower size formats. To browse current KNACK strains and find your nearest dispensary, visit www.getfluent.com and follow FLUENT on Instagram @Fluent_FL to stay up-to-date on the Company’s latest innovations and offerings.

About FLUENT Corp.

FLUENT Corp. ("FLUENT"), a national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer, is dedicated to being one of the highest quality cannabis companies for the communities it serves. This is driven by FLUENT's unrelenting commitment to operational excellence in cultivation, production, distribution and retail experience. FLUENT produces an assortment of cannabis products under a diverse portfolio of brands including MOODS, Knack, Wandr, Bag-O and Hyer Kind. FLUENT operates in Florida, New York, Pennsylvania and Texas. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, FLUENT employs more than 700 employees across 8 cultivation and manufacturing facilities and 42 active retail locations. For more information about the Company, please visit www.getFLUENT.com.

FLUENT’s Common Shares trade on the CSE under the symbol “FNT.U” and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol “CNTMF”. For more information about the Company, please visit www.getFLUENT.com.

