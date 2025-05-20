Edgewood Girls Softball Team

Undefeated and Unstoppable: Edgewood High School Girls Softball Advances to CIF Quarterfinals

This team is the definition of commitment and teamwork” — Dr. Emy Flores, West Covina Unified School District (WCUSD) Superintendent

WEST COVINA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Edgewood High School Girls Softball team is charging through the CIF-SS Division 7 playoffs with incredible momentum, proving themselves as genuine contenders for the championship title. After a stunning 10-0 shutout win against Arroyo Valley High School on May 15 and a decisive 10-3 victory over Sacred Heart High School on May 17, the Lady Lions are heading into the CIF Quarterfinals with confidence and unity.Led by Head Coach Raeleen Tellez, the team has demonstrated exceptional skill, discipline, and heart — a combination making waves throughout the district and beyond.“This team is the definition of commitment and teamwork,” said Dr. Emy Flores , West Covina Unified School District (WCUSD) Superintendent. “Their passion, grit, and focus are inspiring to our students and families and the entire WCUSD community. We are incredibly proud of their achievements and look forward to cheering them on as they continue their historic playoff run.”Next up, the Lady Lions will face Rancho Mirage High School in a challenging Quarterfinals road matchup on Wednesday, May 21, at 3:15 PM. The school community is rallying behind the team as they prepare to bring their unmatched energy to the field again. Dr. Kimberly Cabrera , Principal of Edgewood High School, shared her excitement: “This team has shown us all what is possible when talent meets perseverance. They’ve united our school with pride and enthusiasm, and we can’t wait to support them as they continue this remarkable journey. Go Lady Lions!”Congratulations to the student-athletes, Coach Tellez, and the entire softball program for representing Edgewood High School and WCUSD with such excellence. The road to the championship continues — and the Lady Lions are just getting started.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.