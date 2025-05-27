Southampton Inn Welcomes the Arrival of Summer 2025 with updated all-American menu at Claude’s Restaurant

Southampton Inn Logo Swimming Pool (Photo Credit: Southampton Inn) South Lawn at the Southampton Inn (Photo Credit: Southampton Inn) Southampton Inn Courtyard (Photo Credit: Bekah Phoenix) Claude’s Restaurant (Photo Credit: Bekah Phoenix)

The Inn introduces new seasonal offerings and showcases an updated all-American menu at Claude’s Restaurant

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As summer 2025 starts, both year-round residents and seasonal visitors are making plans to enjoy the warmer months in the heart of the Hamptons at the Southampton Inn. This season, the Inn introduces exciting new changes to the menu offered at in-house restaurant Claude's.Located just steps from Southampton Village’s Main Street and beaches, the Tudor-style property offers a relaxed yet refined setting with 90 guest rooms. Each room features coastal-inspired decor, custom furnishings, updated lighting and carpeting, Tempur-Pedicbeds, Matouk linens, and complimentary Wi-Fi. Select rooms are pet-friendly. The Inn’s landscaped grounds span several acres and include a 50-foot heated outdoor pool, an all-weather tennis and pickleball court, a croquet lawn, and volleyball nets, making it a hub for outdoor activity.Claude’s Restaurant at the Southampton Inn returns this season with a refreshed culinary team and a reimagined all-American menu. Open daily from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. (closed for dinner Tuesdays and Wednesdays), the restaurant serves breakfast, brunch, lunch, and dinner. Guests can enjoy poolside or patio dining in a casual, al fresco setting. Claude’s also offers catering for weddings, family gatherings, and corporate events across the Inn’s ballroom, meeting rooms, and outdoor spaces.|Beyond the Inn, guests can explore local nature trails, nearby museums, and historic landmarks. Southampton Village provides a variety of shopping, dining, and cultural options. Throughout the summer, the Hamptons host numerous charity galas, winery tastings, and performing arts events, offering something for both weekend travelers and extended stays.Easily accessible from New York City, Southampton Inn is a convenient getaway via car, train, or the Hampton Jitney.About the Southampton Inn:The Southampton Inn has 90 thoughtfully appointed, charming rooms laid out in a Tudor style village design set in acres of manicured lawns in the heart of the village of Southampton. World famous beaches, boutiques, restaurants and local gems are only minutes away on foot. The Inn is the perfect home base to enjoy all the Hamptons has to offer from historic villages, museums, art galleries, and more, all at a great value for money price point. Breakfast and brunch is served daily at Claude’s. Claude’s, The Library, The Ballroom, the newly renovated Flying Point Room and gardens are all popular spots for parties and events.For more information, please visit: www.southamptoninn.com IG: @Southampton_Inn | F: @SouthamptonInn | X/T: @Southampton_Inn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.