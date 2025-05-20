SolMicroGrid Launches ‘Array to Microgrid’ Program to Monetize Existing Solar Assets and Deliver Resilient Onsite Power

NEW YORK, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SolMicroGrid , a leading provider of microgrid solutions to the commercial and industrial (C&I) sector, today announced the launch of its Array to Microgrid program—an innovative offering that enables property owners to unlock the embedded value of their existing solar arrays by selling them for cash proceeds while simultaneously upgrading to fully managed, resilient microgrids.

This innovative program is designed for businesses across the retail, industrial, and commercial and real estate sectors that seek to reduce operational complexity, improve energy resilience, and eliminate the burdens of solar asset ownership. By acquiring and converting underutilized solar systems into state-of-the-art microgrids - with potential additions of battery storage, backup generation and smart controls, SolMicroGrid provides a comprehensive Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) solution tailored to each facility’s needs.

At the heart of this offering is SolMicroGrid’s Energy-as-a-Service business model. This structure replaces traditional asset ownership with a long-term service agreement, relieving customers of all capital expenditure, maintenance responsibilities, and operational risk. Customers benefit from predictable energy costs, improved site resilience, and enhanced sustainability—without capital outlays for infrastructure.

SolMicroGrid has successfully deployed this model across a growing number of commercial sites, where it has demonstrated measurable improvements in energy cost savings, system reliability, and operational efficiency. The company’s microgrid systems are fully customizable and scalable, allowing seamless integration with a range of distributed energy resources (DERs) including solar PV, battery storage, backup generation, and advanced energy management control systems.

“Our Array to Microgrid program delivers a powerful combination of financial flexibility and operational reliability,” said Kirk Edelman, CEO of SolMicroGrid. “We enable customers to monetize their solar assets, eliminate maintenance and risk, and upgrade to a robust energy platform that reduces electricity costs and enhances energy security - all without capital outlay.”

As extreme weather, rising electricity prices, and growing grid instability continue to challenge energy reliability across the U.S., SolMicroGrid’s solutions enable C&I customers to optimize their renewable energy usage, minimize dependence on the utility grid, and ensure uninterrupted operations during outages—all while supporting broader sustainability goals.

About SolMicroGrid

SolMicroGrid is a differentiated developer and operator of solar-enabled microgrid systems, offering energy resiliency and efficiency to commercial and industrial customers. The company’s service solution reduces operating expenses without the need for customer capital investment. SolMicroGrid is a portfolio company of Morgan Stanley Energy Partners.

