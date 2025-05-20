Kaanch Network Surpasses $1.12M in Presale as RWA Tokenization Heats Up Ahead of Exchange Listing





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As real-world asset (RWA) tokenization gains momentum across global markets, Kaanch Network is capturing investor attention with a presale that has already raised over $1.12 million. Now in Stage 5, Kaanch is offering tokens at $0.16 — marking one of the final opportunities for early participants before its upcoming centralized exchange (CEX) listing.

With institutions, governments, and enterprises racing to digitize real-world assets such as real estate, bonds, certificates, and credentials, blockchain infrastructure is under pressure to evolve. Purpose-built for this shift, Kaanch Network stands out as a next-generation Layer 1 blockchain designed to meet the legal, technical, and compliance requirements of large-scale RWA adoption.

Why RWA Tokenization Needs Purpose-Built Infrastructure

Tokenizing real-world assets isn’t just about issuing tokens — it requires:

Compliance-ready smart contracts

Final, traceable, real-time settlement

Low transaction fees for scalable use

Built-in decentralized identity layers

Cross-chain interoperability

DAO-based governance mechanisms

Kaanch Network delivers on all fronts — setting the stage for seamless tokenization of both physical and financial assets.





Kaanch Network: Ready for Real-World Scale

Key infrastructure highlights include:

1.4 Million TPS – High throughput for real-time issuance, trading, and workflows

– High throughput for real-time issuance, trading, and workflows 0.8-Second Finality – Instant settlement for asset transfers and financial operations

– Instant settlement for asset transfers and financial operations 3600 Validators – Deep decentralization ensures resilience and trust

– Deep decentralization ensures resilience and trust .knch Domains – Native decentralized identity for agents, wallets, and registries

– Native decentralized identity for agents, wallets, and registries RWA Framework – Built-in standards for tokenizing real estate, bonds, certifications, and more

– Built-in standards for tokenizing real estate, bonds, certifications, and more Interoperability Bridges – Seamless asset flows with Ethereum, Solana, and BNB

– Seamless asset flows with Ethereum, Solana, and BNB DAO Governance – Token holders vote on upgrades, funding, and proposals

– Token holders vote on upgrades, funding, and proposals Live Staking – Up to 119% APY for early supporters and stakers





Final Presale Rounds Before Listing

The Kaanch token ($KNCH) has entered Stage 5 of its presale at $0.16, with limited availability before the project officially hits exchanges. The presale offers an early entry point into one of the few Layer 1 platforms specifically engineered for the RWA era.

“With over $1.12M raised and infrastructure built for institutional-grade asset tokenization, we believe Kaanch is one of the most strategically positioned blockchains heading into the next wave of adoption,” said a spokesperson for Kaanch Network.

Presale access is currently open via the official portal: https://presale.kaanch.com

As global financial systems begin integrating blockchain into core asset management, the demand for compliant, high-performance infrastructure is set to soar. With a real-world-ready framework and growing momentum, Kaanch Network aims to be at the center of this transformation.

