Celebrating Honors Day 2025

Sandra Sanguino, '93 MD, MPH, senior associate dean for Medical Education, presents the Phi Rho Sigma Dennis Award for outstanding performance in junior year clerkships to fourth-year medical students Danielle Millan, Hannah Miriam Green and Paul Kinkopf.

Fourth-year medical students and faculty members were recognized for academic and clinical excellence during Feinberg’s Honors Day, held on May 16 in the Hughes Auditorium.

“I am extremely grateful to be honored at this year’s Honors Day ceremony. As a child, I dreamed of becoming the first doctor in my family and can now proudly say that I have achieved this dream. All of my hard work, determination and sacrifices have paid off,” said fourth-year medical student Danielle Millan, who received the Phi Rho Sigma Dennis Award for outstanding performance in junior-year clerkships.

“Medical school has been filled with late nights in the library, reading up on new literature and guidelines and diverse encounters with a wide variety of patients. But most importantly, the last four years have solidified my place in the medical field, alongside the lifelong friends I have made and the incredible attendings, residents, nurses, social workers, pharmacists, and dietitians I have had the pleasure of working with,” said Millan, who after graduation will begin her residency in Neurology at McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University.

Marianne Green, MD, the Raymond H. Curry, MD, Professor of Medical Education, welcomed faculty, graduating medical students and their families to this year's Honors Day ceremony.

Marianne Green, MD, the Raymond H. Curry, MD, Professor of Medical Education, welcomed faculty, graduating medical students and their families to this year’s Honors Day ceremony.

“We began this tradition in 2011 on the day before graduation as a way to publicly honor some of our fourth-year students for their leadership, extracurricular accomplishments, service and commitment to the school, and their achievement of excellence in clinical clerkships over the past several years,” Green said. “These awards represent excellence above and beyond expectations. If you embrace the attitudes and skills that got you here today, I know that recognition and excellence will accompany you throughout your career.”

Fourth-year medical student Stephen Freeman said that being recognized with the Frederick and Harriett Stenn Award for Humanism in Medicine is a reminder to take the lessons him and his peers have learned at Feinberg and use them to help us pursue more patient and human-centered care in residency and beyond.

Angelique Dueñas, PhD, MS, assistant Professor of Medical Education, delivers this year's Honors Day keynote address to graduating medical students.

“Building a panel of patients in my ECMH clinic and getting to be a part of their team over the course of four years has been extremely special. The ECMH program has given me a unique chance to be with some of the same patients as we celebrate meeting health goals in clinic as well as comforting them and their families when they are admitted in the ICU. Building deep relationships these patients and their families has been one of the best learning experiences during my medical school career and was extremely important in my path to pursuing family medicine,” said Freeman, who after graduation will begin his family medicine residency at the University of Pennsylvania in the fall.

Faculty awards were also presented to four Feinberg faculty members for outstanding teaching in the classroom and clinic.

Angelique Dueñas, PhD, MS, assistant Professor of Medical Education, was selected by graduating medical students as this year’s Harry N. Beaty Honors Day Speaker.

Fourth-year medical student Stephen Freeman (right) was awarded the Frederick and Harriett Stenn Award for Humanism in Medicine by Eli Zimmerman, MD, associate dean for Student Affairs.

During her speech, Dueñas encouraged this year’s student awardees the importance of the relationships they’ve built with their peers and patients, to continue to forge new relationships as they embark on the next phase of their medical careers, and to embrace variation as the norm.

“There will be countless variations of perspective that you have to navigate and now as the doctor in the room and no longer the student, people will look to you on how to lead through these challenges in these moments. I hope that you remember that variations are the norm, part of the privilege and sometimes the pain of being human. Remember your values and all you have learned here, particularly from the perspective of health equity and remember your commitment to considering health for all people,” Dueñas said.

Dueñas also encouraged students to remain curious and to commit to being a lifelong learner in medicine.

“The career of a physician calls upon you to be a lifelong learner, and I hope that you always embrace this. You’ll have so many ‘whys’ in your career,” Dueñas said. “Stay curious and never stop questioning and learning.”

George H. Joost Teaching Awards

Student Awards