Silent World Dive Center Unveils Unforgettable Snorkeling Adventures at Christ of the Abyss in Key Largo

KEY LARGO, FL, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Explore the Underwater Wonders of John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park with Silent World Dive CenterSilent World Dive Center, a premier snorkeling and diving adventure company based in Key Largo, Florida, is excited to announce its signature snorkeling tours to John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park , featuring the world-renowned Christ of the Abyss statue. As America’s first undersea park, John Pennekamp offers an unparalleled opportunity to explore vibrant coral reefs and marine life, and Silent World Dive Center is your gateway to this underwater paradise.Nestled in the heart of the Florida Keys, Silent World provides daily excursions to the pristine waters of John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park, encompassing 70 nautical square miles of breathtaking marine ecosystems. A highlight of the tour is a visit to the iconic Christ of the Abyss statue, a 9-foot-tall bronze figure submerged at Key Largo Dry Rocks. Donated in 1963 and installed in 1965, this awe-inspiring statue is one of the most famous underwater landmarks in the world, attracting snorkelers and divers from across the globe.“Our mission at Silent World is to create unforgettable adventures while fostering a deep appreciation for the ocean’s beauty and fragility,” said Shelby, founder of Silent World. “Snorkeling at John Pennekamp and visiting the Christ of the Abyss statue is a bucket-list experience and we’re proud to offer personalized, eco-conscious tours that make it accessible to everyone.”Silent World Dive Center offers a range of trip options, including:Daily Group Tours: Departing three times daily (8:15AM, 11:15 AM, and 2:15 PM), these 3 hour tours visit two locations, including the Christ of the Abyss statue and a shallow reef, with 45 minutes of snorkeling at each site. All gear is included along with soda, water, snacks and reefsafe sunscreen , and no prior experience is required—just the ability to swim!Private Charters: Perfect for families, groups, or special occasions, private tours offer a customized experience with flexible itineraries and a dedicated crew.Eco-Friendly Practices: As a partner in coral conservation, Silent World uses and provides reef-safe sunscreen as well as supporting local initiatives to protect the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary.The Christ of the Abyss statue, located just 7 feet below the surface in 22 feet of water, is surrounded by vibrant corals and teeming with marine life, including parrotfish, sergeant majors, sea turtles and more! Snorkelers can expect crystal-clear waters and stunning visibility, especially during calm weather, making it an ideal site for beginners and seasoned adventurers alike.John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park is renowned for its biodiversity, with over 600 species of fish and 70 species of coral. Silent World’s experienced captains and crew provide detailed briefings to ensure a safe, enjoyable experience!Silent World invites media, travel enthusiasts, and ocean lovers to experience the magic of John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park. Reservations are recommended, especially during peak seasons, and can be made at www.silentworld.com or by calling (305)-451-3252. Follow Silent World on Instagram,Facebook for updates and exclusive offers.Media Contact: Yasmin SotoManager of Silent WorldYasminsilentworlddivecenter@gmail.comPhotography by https://ashlynunderwater.mypixieset.com/ About Silent World Dive Center:Based in Key Largo, Silent World is a family-owned business dedicated to providing exceptional snorkeling and diving experiences in the Florida Keys. With a focus on safety, sustainability, and personalized service, Silent World offers group and private charters to John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park, showcasing the Christ of the Abyss statue and the region’s vibrant marine life.About John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park:Established in 1963, John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park is the first undersea park in the United States, located in Key Largo, Florida. Spanning 70 nautical square miles, the park is home to diverse coral reefs, marine species, and the iconic Christ of the Abyss statue, making it a must-visit destination for nature lovers and adventure seekers.

