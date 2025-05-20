Estimated budgetary effects of a bill to provide for reconciliation pursuant to title II of H. Con. Res. 14., the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, as ordered reported by the House Committee on the Budget on May 18, 2025. CBO has not reviewed the legislation for effects on spending subject to appropriation and has not yet completed estimates of the effects of interactions among titles of the legislation.

