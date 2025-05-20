Greystone Closes $30 Million Debt Placement for Office Property in New Jersey

NEW YORK, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone , a leading national commercial real estate finance company, closed a $30,000,000 debt placement for the acquisition of an office and mixed-use property in Tinton Falls, NJ. The financing was sourced by the Greystone Capital Advisors team led by Drew Fletcher, President, and Miryam Reinitz-Kops, Vice President, on behalf of Inspired by Somerset Development.

One Commvault Way is a 277,000 square foot asset serving as the corporate headquarters of cybersecurity firm Commvault. The new owner intends to reimagine the space with added coworking, restaurants, retail, and recreation. The acquisition debt arranged by Greystone Capital Advisors is structured as a 3-year, interest-only, bridge loan with future funding to cover tenant improvement and leasing costs to execute the Sponsor's business plan.

“Our goal is to help clients grow, expand, and realize their plans for their diverse portfolios,” said Ms. Reinitz-Kops. “The options for financing are vast, but it takes a skilled team to identify and hone in on the best solutions for a long-term vision.”

“Building on the success of our vision for the Bell Works complexes in Holmdel and Chicagoland, we are excited to provide a best-in-class offering for tenants and visitors at this Tinton Falls location,” said Ralph Zucker, President, Inspired by Somerset Development. “Greystone Capital Advisors helped us expeditiously in securing the right debt solution while we execute on our vision for Bell Works Fort Monmouth.”

About Greystone

Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com .

About Inspired by Somerset Development

Inspired by Somerset Development is a leading real estate developer focusing on large-scale transit-oriented and brownfield redevelopment projects, led by a team of principals with more than 40 years of development experience. The company has positioned itself as one of the nation’s foremost real estate firms specializing in innovative mixed-use and adaptive reuse projects, including the planning and development of Traditional Neighborhood Design communities that evoke a strong sense of place and reflect a distinctive character.

With several high-profile, large-scale redevelopment and development projects under construction or in the planning stages, Inspired has earned a quality reputation for its unwavering commitment to excellence through responsible development practices. For more information on Inspired by Somerset Development, contact the company by calling (732) 367-2828 or via the company’s new website at inspiredsd.com .

