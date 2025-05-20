TRYX made another appearance at COMPUTEX, showcasing an all-new design

TAIPEI, Taiwan, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At ​COMPUTEX TAIPEI 2025, ​TRYX, a leading innovator in high-performance PC hardware, is set to redefine the future of computing with its latest product lineup (Booth: ​Nangang Exhibition Centre Hall 1, 4F, N1205). Showcasing cutting-edge products spanning cooling solutions, chassis designs, lighting systems, and customization tools, TRYX continues to push boundaries with its user-driven engineering philosophy.

​Next-Gen Cooling & Visual Excellence





​PANORAMA Series: Where Liquid Cooling Meets Immersive Displays ​ PANORAMA : The world’s first AIO liquid cooler with an ​ L-shaped 3D AMOLED screen (6.5” 2K @60Hz), powered by ​ 8th-gen Asetek pump and customizable ARGB fans for unmatched performance and aesthetics.

: The world’s first AIO liquid cooler with an ​ (6.5” 2K @60Hz), powered by ​ and customizable ARGB fans for unmatched performance and aesthetics. ​PANORAMA SE: Features a ​detachable AMOLED display with "Waterfall" animation effects and ​280W TDP cooling for extreme workloads.

​PANORAMA WB: A modular water block for custom loop enthusiasts, retaining the signature ​6.5” AMOLED screen and full ​KANALI software control.



​Visuals That Command Attention: STAGE & ARCVISION

​TRYX STAGE 360mm AIO:features L-shape dual screen water block with ​mini "stage" aesthetics, supporting dynamic visuals via KANALI.





​ARCVISION: The ​first glasses-free 3D chassis with curved glass, blending organic patterns and panoramic views for a futuristic build.



​Thermal Mastery: TURRIS & ROTA SL

​ TURRIS : A ​ dual-tower air cooler with ​ 6 heat pipes , 5” LCD stats display, and ​ tool-free installation for effortless high-end cooling.

: A ​ with ​ , 5” LCD stats display, and ​ for effortless high-end cooling. ​ROTA SL: Simplifies cable management with ​magnetic connectors and ​vibration-damping pads, ensuring clean, silent operation.



​Modular Freedom: LUCA Series & FLOVA

​LUCA/LUCA AIR: Built with ​6000-series aluminum, featuring ​X-shaped floating bases and ​dual 200mm fans (AIR version) for max airflow.

​FLOVA: A ​home-friendly chassis with ​cross-flow cooling, removable fabric panels, and minimalist design for seamless living space integration.

​Ecosystem Synergy: KANALI & LUCIS

​ KANALI : The ultimate control hub for ​ 3D content , ​ lighting sync , and ​ screen recording across TRYX devices.

: The ultimate control hub for ​ , ​ , and ​ across TRYX devices. ​LUCIS: Block-style ​daisy-chained ARGB fans with ​Type-C unified control, enabling limitless lighting customization.

​A Vision for the Future





2025 marks TRYX’s boldest leap yet—merging hardware with artistry, from ​3D displays to silent magnetic fans, every product is designed to ​inspire creators and gamers alike.”

Visit ​TRYX’s booth for live demos of ​KANALI’s real-time content tools and exclusive giveaways. Explore more at or follow ​**@TRYXGlobal**.

About TRYX

Founded in 2023, TRYX is headquartered in ​Shanghai, specializing in ​performance-driven PC hardware. With a presence in ​global market, the brand lives by its motto: ​​“Empowering Possibilities”​

