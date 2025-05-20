WeRide and Tencent Cloud Expand Strategic Partnership to Drive Robotaxi Commercialization

GUANGZHOU, China, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeRide (NASDAQ: WRD), a global leader in autonomous driving technology, has signed an expanded strategic cooperation agreement with Tencent Cloud to support WeRide’s autonomous driving R&D efforts, Robotaxi commercialization and expansion into international markets.





(WeRide signs expanded strategic cooperation agreement with Tencent Cloud to support WeRide’s autonomous driving R&D efforts, Robotaxi commercialization, and global expansion)

Under the new partnership, the two parties will explore commercial deployment of Level-4 autonomous Robotaxis. WeRide’s Robotaxi services will be integrated into platforms such as Tencent Smart Transportation Mini Program on Weixin/WeChat and Tencent Maps, offering users a new autonomous travel experience that is safer, more convenient, and more comfortable.

With a view toward global expansion, both parties will jointly develop intelligent driving solutions for international markets. Leveraging Tencent Cloud’s global infrastructure and operational experience, WeRide will be supported by localized and compliant cloud services abroad, to build a high-performance, stable operations network for autonomous mobility. This will enable WeRide, which already holds a first-mover advantage in many international markets, to accelerate the scaled commercial rollout of its autonomous driving products overseas.

The two companies will also collaborate to build cloud platforms and tools to enhance the development and deployment of autonomous driving technologies, as well as to accelerate related R&D efforts, while aligning with local compliance and cybersecurity standards in the respective markets.

In April 2024, WeRide and Tencent Cloud signed an initial strategic cooperation agreement to jointly develop a leading autonomous driving cloud platform and smart driving solutions, supporting digital transformation for global OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers. With support from Tencent’s cloud technologies, WeRide and Bosch successfully completed the mass production of a driver assistance solution in a record-setting 18-month timeframe.

With this upgraded strategic partnership, the companies are now broadening and deepening their collaboration, once again setting the stage for globally scaled commercialization of intelligent driving solutions.

“WeRide is a global pioneer and leader in autonomous driving, while Tencent Cloud is at the forefront of cloud computing services. This expanded partnership allows us to combine our strengths to build a next-generation, data-driven cloud platform that powers every stage of autonomous driving — from R&D and testing to operations. Together, we are accelerating innovation to drive the large-scale commercialization of Robotaxis and other autonomous driving solutions,” said Tony Han, Founder and CEO of WeRide.

“Tencent has long invested in cloud and AI technologies, helping the automotive industry build an integrated car-cloud digital foundation. WeRide is a global trailblazer in intelligent driving. Through this deepened collaboration, we aim to explore new commercial applications in intelligent driver assistance and Robotaxi scenarios, continuously delivering safer, more efficient, and more enjoyable smart mobility experiences for users,” said Zhong Xiangping, Vice President of Tencent and President of Tencent Intelligent Mobility.

About WeRide

WeRide is a global leader and a first mover in the autonomous driving industry, as well as the first publicly traded Robotaxi company. Our autonomous vehicles have been tested or operated in over 30 cities across 10 countries. We are also the first and only autonomous driving company whose products have received autonomous driving permits in five markets: China, the UAE, Singapore, France, and the US. Empowered by the smart, versatile, cost-effective, and highly adaptable WeRide One platform, WeRide provides autonomous driving products and services from L2 to L4, addressing transportation needs in the mobility, logistics, and sanitation industries. WeRide was named in Fortune Magazine’s 2024 “The Future 50” list.

About Tencent Cloud

Tencent Cloud, one of the world’s leading cloud companies, is committed to creating innovative solutions to resolve real-world issues and enabling digital transformation for smart industries. Through our extensive global infrastructure, Tencent Cloud provides businesses across the globe with stable and secure industry-leading cloud products and services, leveraging technological advancements such as cloud computing, Big Data analytics, AI, IoT, and network security. It is our constant mission to meet the needs of industries across the board, including the fields of gaming, media and entertainment, automobile, finance, healthcare, property, retail, travel, and transportation.

Media Contact

pr@weride.ai

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b094918b-3e79-4483-9165-fa002452c76a

