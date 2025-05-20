Acceldata Unveils Agentic Data Management Platform at Autonomous 25

Agentic data management leader introduces industry-first distributed data control plane for intelligent AI agents

CAMPBELL, Calif., May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acceldata , a leading provider of data observability and agentic data management solutions, today debuted its Agentic Data Management Platform at Autonomous 25 , the premier conference uniting data leaders and AI innovators to shape the future of agentic AI. The company also introduced the xLake Model Context Protocol (MCP) with Distributed Compute Server, the first distributed data control plane purpose-built for intelligent agents, providing seamless control across hyperscalers, Snowflake, Databricks, and on-prem environments. General availability of the platform is set for July 31, 2025, marking a major step forward in autonomous, cross-platform data infrastructure.

“The rise of agentic AI demands a fundamental shift in enterprise data strategy—from static oversight to intelligent, autonomous control,” said Rohit Choudhary, co-founder and CEO of Acceldata. “In a world where data flows through a growing web of platforms, AI agents, and self-service users across the enterprise, traditional governance tools and data catalogs—designed for documentation and passive oversight—are unable to serve this new era. The agentic era demands systems that don't just observe data, but act on it. Acceldata’s agentic approach introduces intelligent agents that reason and act, delivering AI-ready data quality, kinetic data governance, and operational resilience at scale. This signals a new era of data management—one where we move from human-led manual decisions to AI-led collaboration, culminating in fully autonomous, self-optimizing operations."

Acceldata unveiled the following Agentic Data Management capabilities:

Real-time, closed-loop control over data operations to continuously monitor, plan, recommend, validate, and enforce data quality and governance policies—ensuring agility, trust, and regulatory compliance.

over data operations to continuously monitor, plan, recommend, validate, and enforce data quality and governance policies—ensuring agility, trust, and regulatory compliance. Automated root cause analysis and anomaly remediation facilitated by coordinated, agent-driven responses to streamline precision and efficiency.

facilitated by coordinated, agent-driven responses to streamline precision and efficiency. Collaborative decision-making via the Business Notebook, a unified interface enabling teams to interact with data using natural language, connecting technical insights to business priorities.

via the Business Notebook, a unified interface enabling teams to interact with data using natural language, connecting technical insights to business priorities. Seamless extensibility that allows enterprises and partners to build and deploy their own agents to solve business and industry-specific problems.

that allows enterprises and partners to build and deploy their own agents to solve business and industry-specific problems. Eliminates need for stand-alone data catalogs with embedded context, policy engines, and data lineage to optimize agentic AI operations.



Acceldata also launched the xLake MCP-DC Server (MCP with Distributed Compute). Unlike basic MCP implementations that treat context as static metadata, MCP-DC is dynamic and executable—powering real-time observability, enforcement, and intelligent action. This unlocks a new generation of agentic systems, built for scale, autonomy, and adaptability in an AI-first world. Key capabilities include:

Distributed Policy Compute Engine: Executes governance, quality, and security policies natively on each platform—bringing real-time enforcement directly to where the data lives. Eliminates bottlenecks of centralized execution models.

Executes governance, quality, and security policies natively on each platform—bringing real-time enforcement directly to where the data lives. Eliminates bottlenecks of centralized execution models. Cross-Lake Coordination Protocol: A lightweight, intelligent protocol that enables agents to operate seamlessly across data lakes, warehouses, and pipelines. It enriches context, enhances policy accuracy, and accelerates the development of intelligent, agent-driven applications.

A lightweight, intelligent protocol that enables agents to operate seamlessly across data lakes, warehouses, and pipelines. It enriches context, enhances policy accuracy, and accelerates the development of intelligent, agent-driven applications. AI-Powered Semantic Layer: Translates natural language inputs into optimized queries by understanding schema, semantics, and context within each data lake. Empowers both users and agents to interact with data intuitively—without manual coding or duplication of effort.

Translates natural language inputs into optimized queries by understanding schema, semantics, and context within each data lake. Empowers both users and agents to interact with data intuitively—without manual coding or duplication of effort. Fine-Grained Security and Governance Controls: Delivers enterprise-grade access control, dynamic data masking, and always-on auditing to ensure continuous compliance and data protection—even as data flows across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

“The xLake MCP-DC Server represents a foundational shift in how intelligent workloads are orchestrated across modern data ecosystems,” said Ashwin Rajeeva, co-founder and CTO of Acceldata. “MCP-DC provides a standardized, scalable, and secure way for AI agents to access and act on enterprise data - unlocking their full potential of distributed data infrastructure. By uniting dynamic context with distributed compute, we’re laying the foundation for truly transformative enterprise AI—with trusted data at its core.”

The Acceldata Agentic Data Management Platform will be generally available on July 31, 2025. Click here to join the private beta waitlist.

About Acceldata

Founded in 2018, Campbell, CA-based Acceldata is a leading provider of data observability and agentic data management solutions, empowering organizations to gain actionable insights into their data infrastructure. With advanced AI technology, Acceldata offers unparalleled visibility into data pipelines, enabling organizations to optimize performance. Acceldata's solutions have been embraced by global customers, such as Dun & Bradstreet, PubMatic, PhonePe (Walmart), HCSC, and many more. Acceldata investors include Insight Partners, March Capital, Industry Ventures, Lightspeed, Sorenson Ventures, Sanabil, and Emergent Ventures. Contact us to learn about the benefits of agentic data management.

