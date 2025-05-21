Meatable Showcases Sustainable Meat Innovation at World Expo Osaka 2025

Real Meat. Real Science. Real Solutions. World Expo 2025 held in Osaka, Kansai, Japan

It feels like we’re standing on the shoulders of giants, bringing real, sustainable meat to the world stage just as past pioneers did with their breakthroughs.” — Daan Luining, founder and Chief Innovation Officer at Meatable

LEIDEN, NETHERLANDS, May 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Meatable, the leader in cultivated meat technology, will participate in the World Expo 2025 in Osaka, taking place under the global theme “Designing Future Society for Our Lives.” On June 5, Meatable will join the Alternative Proteins mission at the Dutch Pavilion, showcasing how cultivated meat can help build a more sustainable food system that can satisfy the world’s appetite for meat without harming animals, people, or the planet.

World Expos have long served as platforms for unveiling world-changing innovations, such as the telephone (Philadelphia, 1876), the Ferris Wheel (Chicago, 1893), and the Eiffel Tower (Paris, 1889).

“To be part of this legacy is incredibly meaningful,” said Daan Luining, founder and Chief Innovation Officer at Meatable. “It feels like we’re standing on the shoulders of giants, bringing real, sustainable meat to the world stage just as past pioneers did with their breakthroughs. We’re ready to show how our technology can change the world for the better."

The Dutch Pavilion's theme, "Common Ground", emphasizes collaboration and shared responsibility in addressing global challenges like climate change and food insecurity. This ethos resonates deeply with Meatable's mission to reimagine meat production in a way that is both sustainable and scalable.

In Osaka, Meatable will also highlight the vital role of collaboration across the broader (meat) industry in achieving impact at scale. A recent milestone on this journey has been the optimization of cell feed preparation, a crucial step in scaling cultivated meat production.

In a strong example of Dutch collaboration, Meatable collaborated with Nutreco to dramatically improve this process, reducing preparation time from several days to just 30 minutes. This was made possible not only through process innovation but also by integrating optimized, food-grade ingredients , specifically tailored for cell culture applications and mixed at Nutreco’s dedicated cell feed production facility in the Netherlands, further underlining the company’s commitment to feeding the future.

“This milestone shows how cross-sector collaboration can unlock tangible progress in food technology,” said Daan Luining. “We’re grateful to work with other companies who share our vision for a sustainable future.”

Meatable’s presence at the World Expo is not only about showcasing innovation - it’s also about building bridges. The team looks forward to connecting with global companies, policy makers, and food pioneers to explore new opportunities and collaborations.

“We see Osaka 2025 as a catalyst,” said Luining. “It’s a place where bold ideas can meet practical solutions, and where the future of food can begin to take shape. We’re excited to be part of that conversation and look forward to continuing collaboration across the field in 2025 and beyond.”

Meatable invites all visitors, businesses, and potential partners to stop by the Dutch Pavilion on June 5 to learn more and explore opportunities to collaborate.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.