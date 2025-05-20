A sweet solution for adapting to climate change

In the steep red hills of the Ngororero district in northwest Rwanda, Antoine Nsanzumuhire gently lifts a honeycomb from one of his beehives. Bees are swirling around him as he delicately lifts the latticework, rich in golden honey.

Nsanzumuhire has 200 modern hives dotted across his forest-fringed farm, something he can scarcely believe. Just a few years ago he had 20, as landslides and erratic weather – made worse by climate change – ravaged his small beekeeping operation. But with support from a project backed by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), he joined a local cooperative. Members taught him how to use modern beehives and plant trees around his farm, which helps boost production by providing foraging grounds for the bees.

“The money I am earning now allows me to plan for two main goals,” says Nsanzumuhire. ”The first is to build a good house and set up my own honey business.”

Antoine Nsanzumuhire (left) plants tree seedlings provided by the UNEP-backed project to reduce the impacts of floods and droughts while simultaneously providing foraging grounds for his bees. Credit: UNEP/Miranda Tasker

Nsanzumuhire is among hundreds of Rwandan farmers whose incomes have grown thanks to the UNEP-backed project launched by the Rwanda Environment Management Authority, with support from the Global Environment Facility. The project, active in communities across the country, is helping restore forests and wetlands while equipping farmers with livelihoods that are more resilient to climate stress.

Unlike crops, beekeeping is less vulnerable to rainfall fluctuations. But for beehives to thrive, communities have had to embark on an ambitious effort to restore degraded land and plant trees, which absorb rainfall and anchor soil with their roots, reducing the risk of floods, droughts, and landslides. The forests have also become foraging ground for bees.

A member of the new beekeeping cooperative in Ngororero inspects their new hives. Credit: UNEP/Miranda Tasker

Tree planting has another benefit: forests absorb carbon dioxide from the air, helping to cool the planet and counter the climate crisis.

The work in Ngoreorero district is what experts refer to as ecosystem-based adaptation (EbA) to climate change. Mirey Atallah, Head of UNEP’s Adaptation and Resilience Branch, says ecosystem-based adaptation is a cost-effective solution to the climate crisis.

“What makes ecosystem-based adaptation so powerful is that it solves more than one problem at once — it cools the land, restores biodiversity, reduces floods and puts money in people’s pockets,” Atallah says.