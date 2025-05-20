Groundbreaking Held for Southeastern Louisiana University's North Oaks Health System Academic & Athletic Complex

Hammond, La., May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southeastern Louisiana University has partnered with North Oaks Health System through a sponsorship agreement on a project, which will include a major renovation and expansion that will enhance its sports medicine, academic, and athletic facilities, ultimately creating the North Oaks Health System Academic and Athletic Complex. The effort will enhance both the physical facilities and the academic programs that will produce real-world-ready sports medicine employees.

The scope of the project includes the complete renovation of the existing 27,890 square foot, two-story Dugas Center and the construction of a new 25,250 square foot, two-story addition located at the south end zone of Strawberry Stadium. Architects for the project are Gasaway, Gasaway, and Bankston Architects, and the contractor is Voelkel McWilliams.

“We are thrilled to be collaborating with our long-term partners at North Oaks to further enhance our Sports Medicine program,” said Southeastern President William S. Wainwright. “The project focuses on creating a versatile environment that supports both academic development and athletic performance.”“At North Oaks, our mission is to improve lives, every time, every touch,” shared Michele K. Sutton, FACHE, President and CEO of North Oaks Health System. “This partnership with Southeastern Louisiana University is a powerful example of what can be achieved when local institutions come together with a shared commitment to education, health, and community well-being. The new North Oaks Health System Academic and Athletic Complex will not only support student success but also contribute to a healthier, more vibrant region for all of us for generations to come.”

The renovated Dugas Center will provide upgraded administrative offices, a state-of-the-art treatment room, modern classrooms for the growing Masters in Athletic Training program, a student commons area, and an amphitheater designed for academic engagement, presentations, and team meetings. The exterior of the building will also receive a new look to further modernize the facility and tie into the new addition to create an athletic complex.

The entry plaza on Galloway Dr. will feature “Lion Up” sculptural letters, an illuminated entry portal, and sweeping stairs welcoming all visitors to the new complex before entering “The Forum,” a covered bridge and stair system connecting the existing and new structures and designed to provide not only circulation but also outdoor gathering and study areas that encourage collaboration and community engagement.

The overall design reflects the university’s commitment to providing student-athletes with premier facilities that foster academic success and athletic performance.

