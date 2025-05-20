CryptoVirally Launches Revamped Website to Streamline Web3 Marketing for Crypto Projects Worldwide

The crypto-exclusive agency introduces an upgraded platform and campaign planner, redefining accessibility and transparency in blockchain marketing.

Bucharest, Romania, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CryptoVirally, one of the leading Web3 marketing agencies in the blockchain space, has just unveiled its fully redesigned website, marking a significant step toward making crypto marketing easier, faster, and more transparent. The update introduces a modern user interface, enhanced performance, and a brand-new Campaign Planner - a powerful tool designed to help blockchain startups and established projects alike plan customized campaigns in minutes.





Unlike traditional agencies, CryptoVirally offers fixed-price services directly on its website, eliminating the need for negotiations or waiting for quotes. With its upgraded experience, clients can explore tailored marketing options, ranging from press releases and influencer outreach to trending tools, SEO, and digital billboards, all from a single dashboard.



“We wanted to simplify the process for crypto founders. Time and clarity are key when you're trying to go viral in Web3,” said Glenn, Co-founder and CEO of CryptoVirally. “Our platform now allows any project, regardless of size or stage, to plan and execute a campaign with full control and full visibility.”

The Campaign Planner is a standout feature. It allows users to instantly create multi-channel marketing packages based on their goals and budgets, offering real-time previews of what each plan includes and how it contributes to exposure and growth.

This launch comes as the blockchain industry continues to evolve rapidly, and many projects struggle to find trustworthy marketing partners. CryptoVirally positions itself as the go-to solution for crypto marketing - transparent, efficient, and results-driven.

With hundreds of successful campaigns under its belt and a commitment to innovation, CryptoVirally is doubling down on its promise to make crypto marketing accessible to everyone-from NFT creators and DeFi startups to CEX/DEX platforms and enterprise blockchain solutions.





CryptoVirally is a full-service crypto marketing agency dedicated exclusively to promoting blockchain, Web3, and DeFi projects. With a global client base and a results-driven approach, the platform offers fixed-price, ready-to-launch services that cover every major marketing channel: press releases, influencer outreach, trending tools, exchange visibility, community growth, SEO, and more.

Through its innovative Campaign Planner and transparent service model, CryptoVirally empowers crypto founders and teams to grow their projects faster, easier, and more affordably. Trusted by hundreds of projects, CryptoVirally continues to set the standard for performance-focused marketing in the crypto space.

Explore the new CryptoVirally experience at www.cryptovirally.com.





