Aligned Data Centers Earns Great Place To Work Certification™

DALLAS, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aligned Data Centers, a leading technology infrastructure company offering innovative, sustainable and adaptive Scale Data Centers and Build-to-Scale solutions for global hyperscale and enterprise customers, is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work®. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Aligned. This year, 91 percent of the company’s employees said it’s a great place to work – 34 points higher than the average American company. The respondents surveyed included Aligned and ODATA, an Aligned Data Centers company, employees working in the United States as well as Latin America.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

“You can have great capital, innovative technology, and game-changing, adaptive design and infrastructure, but ultimately it’s our people, our greatest asset, that make all the difference,” states Andrew Schaap, CEO of Aligned. “We are thrilled to become Great Place To Work-Certified, which lends validation to the resilience and passion exhibited by our Pan-American teams during an era of unprecedented, accelerated growth. Top-tier talent recruitment, development, and retention are essential to Aligned’s success, as is cultivating an inclusive and dynamic workplace that fosters employee empowerment and engagement.”

“We believe that a strong culture fuels innovation and drives exceptional results for our customers,” adds Ricardo Alário, CEO of ODATA. “Earning the Great Places To Work certification validates our ongoing commitment to creating a workplace where every individual feels valued, respected, and empowered to make a real impact. This achievement underscores that our success is not just about technology; it's about the talented individuals who bring that technology to life."

Aligned is fully committed to creating an environment where all employees are able to pursue growth opportunities by participating in professional development initiatives. These programs include Aligned Women, aimed at developing the company’s current female employee base and attracting more women to the data center industry, and Mission Connect, focused on military veterans. Meanwhile, the company’s Management Essentials—Leading4Success program offers leadership training for both new and existing managers. Whether in English, Portuguese, or Spanish, Aligned provides these trainings across all locations in North and South America where it operates hyperscale data center campuses.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. “By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Aligned Data Centers stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

Among other findings, Great Place To Work determined that 95 percent of Aligned employees were proud to tell others that they worked for the company and 91 percent reported that they are given a lot of responsibility. Ninety-two percent say customers would rate the service Aligned delivers as "excellent,” while 94 percent say management is honest and ethical in its business practices.

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified-Great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified-Great workplaces are 93 percent more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits, and have a fair chance at promotion.

Looking to grow your career at a company that puts its people first? Visit Aligned Data Centers’ careers page at aligneddc.com/company/careers.

About Aligned Data Centers

Aligned Data Centers is a leading technology infrastructure company offering innovative, sustainable, and adaptive Scale Data Centers and Build-to-Scale solutions for global hyperscale and enterprise customers. Our intelligent infrastructure allows densification and vertical growth within the same footprint, enabling customers to scale up without disruption, all while maintaining industry-leading Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE). By reducing the energy, water and space needed to operate, our data center solutions, combined with our patented cooling technology, offer businesses a competitive advantage by improving sustainability, reliability, and their bottom line. For more information, visit www.aligneddc.com and connect with us on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

About ODATA, an Aligned Data Centers Company

ODATA, an Aligned Data Centers company, is a data center provider offering scalable, reliable, and flexible infrastructure across the Americas. The company meets the increasing demands for energy, space, and reliability from organizations in various sectors, including major Cloud and Artificial Intelligence providers, delivering innovative and efficient data center solutions that support the development of digital infrastructure in Latin America. For more information, visit https://odatacolocation.com/.

About Great Place To Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List. Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e4d84b33-3557-4e80-a427-e361e24de08c

Aligned is a Great Place to Work Aligned and ODATA are officially Great Place To Work-Certified™ in every country where we operate: the United States, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, and Mexico.

