A. Duie Pyle Named 2024 Platinum LTL Carrier Award Winner by Echo Global Logistics

The Northeast’s premier transportation provider honored for its outstanding service, customer commitment and performance

WEST CHESTER, Pa., May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A. Duie Pyle (Pyle), a premier 101-year-old, family-owned and operated provider of asset- and non-asset-based supply chain solutions, has been recognized as a Platinum LTL Carrier Award winner by Echo Global Logistics, a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services. This marks Pyle’s seventh Platinum LTL Carrier Award from Echo Global Logistics, reaffirming its role as a top-tier carrier delivering exceptional service, reliability and efficiency.

Each year, Echo Global Logistics selects a few strategic LTL carriers for this prestigious award, recognizing those that excel in key performance areas such as quality, communication, invoice accuracy, claims management, customer service, responsiveness, website effectiveness and IT cooperation. Pyle’s ability to meet these criteria, consistently achieve impressive on-time performance and handle high shipment volumes – even in a challenging market, set it apart from the competition in 2024. With more than a century of experience and a people-first culture, Pyle’s focus on operational excellence and customer satisfaction continues to establish it as a leader in the LTL industry.

“Receiving this recognition from Echo Global Logistics for the seventh time is a direct reflection of our team's consistent hard work and dedication,” said John Luciani, COO of LTL Solutions at A. Duie Pyle. “We pride ourselves on offering best-in-class LTL service, and we’re grateful for the strong relationship we’ve built with Echo and the opportunity to serve their customers with trusted, premier solutions.”

Pyle has built a reputation as a leader in the LTL industry, offering a broad range of transportation and logistics solutions to meet the evolving needs of its customers. By leveraging a comprehensive regional network, innovative technology and a people-first approach, Pyle remains committed to upholding the highest standards in the industry.

“Pyle is a great example of the type of reliable and trusted carrier Echo has established strong relationships with,” said Marty Martin, Sr. Vice President, Sourcing at Echo Global Logistics. “Through their many years as an Echo partner, Pyle’s team has proven to bring the same level of expert services we provide through our committed professionals and advanced transportation technology.”

For more information on A. Duie Pyle, visit www.aduiepyle.com .

About A. Duie Pyle

A. Duie Pyle is a premier provider of asset and non-asset-based supply chain solutions offering a full range of integrated transportation and distribution services, including LTL, Contract Dedicated, Warehousing, and Brokerage Solutions. Headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania, Pyle has been family-owned and operated since 1924 and remains committed to its core values of integrity, service first, and empathy. With a focus on delivering exceptional customer service and supporting the growth and success of its employees, A. Duie Pyle continues to lead the way in the logistics industry.

Media Contact

Sierra Moorman

Uproar by Moburst for A. Duie Pyle

sierra.moorman@moburst.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.