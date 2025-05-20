New traffic lights being installed in Hunter River

CANADA, May 20 - New traffic lights at the Route 2 and Route 13 intersection will be activated next month to help improve traffic flow and safety. Drivers are advised to prepare for the upcoming change.

The lights will be in operation from spring to fall, to improve safety and traffic flow during periods of higher traffic volume. They will be turned off from November to May due to traction and stopping challenges in winter weather for drivers coming down the steep hill on Route 2.

To inform drivers about the new lights, there will be a signalized intersection warning sign placed on the road.

Drivers crossing or turning onto Route 2 often have long waits, especially during the summer months when traffic volume increases. Traffic lights regulate traffic flow and provide predictability, so drivers are less likely to take risks trying to beat gaps in traffic.

To help Islanders and all road users prepare for the busy road construction season, construction projects are being shared with the public early to ensure everyone can plan their routes and organize their daily activities effectively.

Visit PrinceEdwardIsland.ca/PlanYourRoute for information about seasonal road construction projects and find other information to help you stay in the loop and plan your route.

