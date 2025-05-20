Electromechanical Joining Servo Press Market Size to Surpass USD 216.36 Million by 2032, Experiences Growth Owing to Increasing Vehicle Sales

The electromechanical joining servo press market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the demand for precision, energy efficiency, and automation in industries like automotive, electronics, and medical devices.Top key players shaping the market include Schuler AG, AIDA Engineering Ltd., FANUC Corporation, Komatsu Ltd., Bosch Rexroth AG, and Yaskawa Electric Corporation.

US & Canada, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the global electromechanical joining servo press market is observing significant growth owing to the growing vehicle production and sales.

The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. Different stroke types of electromechanical joining servo presses include upto 100 mm, 101-200 mm, 201-400 mm, 401-600 mm and above 601 mm. Servo press manufacturers procure specific grades of materials from raw material suppliers and process them further to develop the final product.





Overview of Report Findings

1. Market Growth: Factors such as the rise in global demand for passenger and commercial vehicle impact the electromechanical joining servo press market growth. As per the insights from the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA), commercial vehicle sales in North America increased by ~14% from 2022 to 2023, with 1.52 million units sold in 2023 from 1.33 million units in 2022. Further, Saudi Arabia registered an increase in the sales of commercial vehicles by 16.6%, from 0.097 million units to 0.113 million units in 2023. In addition, sales of commercial vehicles, including heavy commercial vehicles, buses and coaches, and light commercial vehicles, in Israel increased by ~192% from 30,383 units in 2022 to 88,904 units in 2023.



2. Integration of Advanced Technologies: With the growing digitalization and integration of advanced technologies, many companies are engaged in the development of advanced electromechanical joining servo presses. For instance, in April 2022, Kistler Group introduced the NCFC electromechanical joining module in its product portfolio. This new joining module is available in two versions of joining forces: 55 kN and 80 kN. It can be used in clinching, riveting, assembly, and joining processes that require force-displacement monitoring. In addition, in September 2024, Bosch Rexroth added force control software in its smart function kit pressing (a mechatronics subsystem in the quick realization of servo press) for pressing and joining operation. Therefore, the digitalization and integration of advanced technologies for the development of electromechanical joining servo presses are anticipated to create opportunities for key companies in the market from 2023 to 2031.



3. Growing electric and electronic industry: The growing operations in the electronics sector, including industrial electronics and personal mobile devices, have led to serious environmental problems by contributing 4% to global greenhouse gas emissions as per the US EPA. With global electricity demand expected to increase by 30% by 2030 as per the IEA, the electronics industry must achieve better energy efficiency for greater sustainability. Production by global electronics and IT sectors is expected to grow by 1% year-on-year by JEITA. As per the insights from the Japan Electronics and Information Technology Industries Association (JEITA), during 2012–2022, global production growth ranged from US$ 422.1 billion to $ 511.4 billion in the field of telecommunications equipment (including smartphones and 5G and other telecommunications infrastructure) and US$ 291.6 billion to US$ 580.1 billion in semiconductors. Furthermore, the global electronics and IT sectors reached US$ 3,436.8 billion in 2022, with an increase in production by 3% in 2023, i.e., US$ 3,526.6 billion. Economic uncertainties and inflation have led to a slowdown in consumption, production, and digitalization investments in electronics sector; however, digitalization through more sophisticated data usage and automation is expected to grow in the coming years. Growth can also be expected with electronic components, owing to the transition from conventional to electric vehicles (EVs), and the growing share of electrical components in vehicles, and the trend is increasing demand for environmentally friendly products



4. Geographical Insights: In 2023, Asia Pacific led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by North America and Europe. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.





Market Segmentation

Based on stroke, the electromechanical joining servo press market is divided into upto 100 mm, 101-200 mm, 201-400 mm, 401-600 mm and Above 601 mm. The 101-200 mm segment held a larger share of the market in 2023.

Based on application, the market is categorized into automotive industry, electric and electronic industry, medical device manufacturing and others. The automotive industry segment dominated the market in 2023.

The electromechanical joining servo press market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East & Africa, and South America.





Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: A few major companies operating in the electromechanical joining servo press market are RARUK Automation Ltd.; Kistler; Janome; IAI Industrieroboter GmbH; Coretec; Dai-Ichi Dentsu Ltd.; HIKI TEC., JSC.; SCHMIDT Technology GmbH; TOX PRESSOTECHNIK GmbH & Co. KG; and PROMESS INC.

Trending Topics: Hydraulic press market, servo press market

Global Headlines on Electromechanical Joining Servo Press

Yuchai, the machinery group based in southern China, opts for the NCFN and NCFT servo presses (electromechanical joining systems) from Kistler to manufacture components for engines that comply with the China VI standard. Thanks in part to custom-designed press-fit solutions, Yuchai achieves high product quality, energy efficiency and process transparency.

Bosch Rexroth AG will be acquiring Elmo Motion Control. The acquisition will strengthen the company's factory automation business. Elmo's high-end motion controls and servo drives will further strengthen the company's product portfolio.

Conclusion

India has a strong position in the global market for heavy commercial vehicles, as it is the largest tractor manufacturer, second largest bus manufacturer, and third largest heavy truck manufacturer in the world. The annual automobile production output in India was 25.9 million units in the financial year (FY) 2023, and it had a robust domestic and international (export) demand. In 2023, a share of the automobile sector in the total GDP of the country was 7.1%, as per the data from India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF). Advanced technologies such as the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence, blockchain, robotics, automation, CNC machining, and additive manufacturing are changing the future of manufacturing in India. As per the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), the manufacturing sector in India is expected to reach a value of US$ 1 trillion by 2025–2026 with the rise in government initiatives such as Make in India and the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme—encouraging investments in the expansion of industrial infrastructure of the medical equipment, electronics, and automotive in the country. Such initiatives toward boosting the manufacturing output and improving the production infrastructure are anticipated to fuel the demand for electromechanical joining servo presses, which, in turn, is likely to boost the market growth in India during the forecast period.

The report from The Insight Partners, therefore, provides several stakeholders—including raw material providers, manufacturers, suppliers and distributors, and end users—with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.





