[Latest] Global Nutraceutical Products Market Size/Share Worth USD 717.09 Billion by 2034 at a 10.45% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT)

[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Nutraceutical Products Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 458.85 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 506.81 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach around USD 717.09 Billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 10.45% between 2025 and 2034. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Conagra, The Hain Celestial Group, Kraft Heinz Company, General Mills, Kellogg’s, Nestlé, Nature’s Bounty, Hero Group, Barilla Group, Raisio Group, Pfizer Inc., Freedom Food Group Limited, and others.

Austin, TX, USA, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Nutraceutical Products Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Food & Beverages, Dietary Supplements), By Source (Probiotics, Prebiotics, Minerals, Vitamins), By Distribution Channel (Convenience Stores, Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Online Retail), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034” in its research database.





“According to the latest research study, the demand of the global Nutraceutical Products Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 458.85 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 506.81 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 717.09 Billion by 2034, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 10.45% during the forecast period 2025 to 2034.”

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Nutraceutical Products Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=69788

Nutraceutical Products Market Overview

As per the industry experts at CMI, the Nutraceutical Products Market will witness exponential growth, as individuals are shifting toward preventive healthcare. Individuals from all age groups, ranging from Gen Z to those aged 60 and above, prefer natural health supplements because they find it more feasible to avoid synthetic nutrients than to risk the side effects associated with sugary drinks and other foods containing artificial flavors.

Nutraceutical Products Market Growth Factors and Dynamics

Health Comes First: The pandemic has paved the way for healthy intake. People have become more cautious about the ingredients of a particular food/beverage in the post-pandemic era. Moreover, the tide of the food & beverage industry has turned in favour of sustenance and ecological balance. Sustainable packaging helps in the proper transportation of nutraceuticals without tampering with the ingredients, whereas products like plastic tend to chemically react with the stuff contained inside, thereby making it difficult to preserve them in the long run.

Request a Customized Copy of the Nutraceutical Products Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-customization/?reportid=69788

Technology on the Run: Technological innovations play a vital role, such that the key market players are making use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) for analyzing consumer preferences and developing personalized solutions. Thus, research concentrates on developing new products like vegan supplements, plant-based proteins, and probiotics to cater to niche markets.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2025 USD 506.81 Billion Projected Market Size in 2034 USD 717.09 Billion Market Size in 2024 USD 458.85 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 10.45% CAGR Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2034 Key Segment By Type, Source, Distribution Channel and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

(A free sample of the Nutraceutical Products report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

The 2024 updated report includes an introduction, an overview, and an in-depth industry analysis.

The package includes the COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis.

About 220+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request.

Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2025

Includes Tables and figures have been updated.

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Custom Market Insights (CMI) research methodology

(Please note that the sample of the Nutraceutical Products report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Request a Customized Copy of the Nutraceutical Products Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/nutraceutical-products-market/

Nutraceutical Products Market: SWOT Analysis

Strengths: Nutraceutical products help in nurturing preventive healthcare measures. They also help in absorbing the other substances, thereby improving their therapeutic effects. The consumers are increasingly opting for functional foods & beverages, which is another factor contributing to the strength of the nutraceutical products market.

Weaknesses: The stringent regulations to be followed regarding acceptance of nutraceutical products are one of the major threats to the nutraceuticals market. Furthermore, many clinical trials have been concluded on primates and animals and not on humans. The human anatomy can’t necessarily respond the same as the ones used in clinical trials. Such variability can be another factor holding the nutraceutical products market back.

Opportunities: Sedentary lifestyles and the growing prevalence of ailments related to these lifestyles have raised eyebrows of late. Therefore, people are considering switching to nutraceuticals as a viable option. In developing economies like India, there is a larger opportunity for the development of the nutraceutical products market, as the concept of Ayurveda is no longer looked upon as a far-fetched dream. Indian companies are extensively investing in nutraceuticals with the support of the Government of India to add to the “Make in India” initiative. India has thus gotten a chance to be an export partner regarding nutraceuticals.

Threats: The end consumers in various parts of the world are still shying away from using something healthy like nutraceuticals, as they feel that self-medication on a trial-and-error basis will solve the purpose. Moreover, the process of applying for patents often takes longer than necessary. Until then, the publicity created around the nutraceutical product may die down. We need to address this threat.

Request a Customized Copy of the Nutraceutical Products Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/nutraceutical-products-market/

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Nutraceutical product market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Nutraceutical Products market forward?

What are the Nutraceutical Products Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Nutraceutical Products Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the sample report for the Nutraceutical Products market and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2025−2034

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Buy this Premium Nutraceutical Products Research Report | Fast Delivery Available - [220+ Pages] @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/nutraceutical-products-market/

Nutraceutical Products Market Regional Perspective

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LATAM make up the market for nutritional products.

North America: North America, as mentioned above, dominates the nutraceutical products market. This success could be credited to growing awareness amongst the consumers about the health benefits rendered by nutraceuticals. As such, the demand for energy drinks, functional beverages, fortified dairy products, and dietary supplements is on the rise.

Europe: The demand for nutraceutical products, particularly for preventive healthcare measures, is increasing among European consumers. The increase in aging population is significantly contributing toward this demand, dietary supplements in particular. The market players are embarking upon new product developments for increasing their market share. For instance, in September 2024, Laboratoire PYC noticeably expanded its manufacturing capabilities by launching a new facility focusing on protein production and food supplements in France.

Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific accounts for close to 40% of the nutraceutical products market share. This growth could be attributed to the improvement in living standards all across, especially in economies like India and China. Gen Z has been at the forefront in this regard. The region alone is expected to witness a double-digit CAGR in the forecast period.

LAMEA: The Latin America, Middle East, and Africa regions are reported to have immense potential with regard to nutraceutical products, as end consumers are showing interest in preventive healthcare measures. The market players are increasingly investing in nutraceutical products.

Request a Customized Copy of the Nutraceutical Products Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/nutraceutical-products-market/

(We customized your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customizing your report.)

Still, Looking for More Information? Do you want data for inclusion in magazines, case studies, research papers, or media?

Email Directly Here with Detail Information: support@custommarketinsights.com

Browse the full “Nutraceutical Products Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Food & Beverages, Dietary Supplements), By Source (Probiotics, Prebiotics, Minerals, Vitamins), By Distribution Channel (Convenience Stores, Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Online Retail), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/nutraceutical-products-market/





List of the prominent players in the Nutraceutical Products Market:

Conagra

The Hain Celestial Group

Kraft Heinz Company

General Mills

Kellogg’s

Nestlé

Nature’s Bounty

Hero Group

Barilla Group

Raisio Group

Pfizer Inc.

Freedom Food Group Limited

Others

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Nutraceutical Products Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/nutraceutical-products-market/

Spectacular Deals

Comprehensive coverage

Maximum number of market tables and figures

The subscription-based option is offered.

Best price guarantee

Free 35% or 60 hours of customization.

We offer free post-sale service assistance.

25% discount on your next purchase.

Service guarantees are available.

The author has created a personalized market brief.

Browse More Related Reports:

US Bulk Food Ingredients Market: US Bulk Food Ingredients Market Size, Trends and Insights By Category (Primary Processed, Grains, Pulses & Cereals, Tea, Coffee & Cocoa, Herbs & Spices, Oilseeds, Sugar & Salt, Others, Secondary Processed, Processed Grains, Pulses & Cereals, Processed Herbs & Spices, Dry Fruits & Nuts, Sugar & Sweeteners, Others), By Application (Bakery & Confectionery, Snacks & Spreads, Ready Meals, Beverages, Others), and By Region - Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034

Branched Chain Amino Acid (BCAA) Market: Branched Chain Amino Acid (BCAA) Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (L-Leucine, L-Isoleucine, L-Valine), By Application (Sports nutrition and fitness, Food and beverage, Animal feed, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics and personal care), By Form (Powder, Capsule, Tablet, Liquid), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034

Creatine Monohydrate Market: Creatine Monohydrate Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Type (Powder, Capsules, Liquids), By Formulation Type (Unflavored, Flavored, Other), By End User (Athletes and Bodybuilders, Recreational Users, General Health), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034

US Fish Processing Market: US Fish Processing Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Frozen, Preserved), By Species (Fish, Crustaceans, Molluscs), By Application (Food, Other Commercial Uses), and By Region - Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034

Edible Oil Market: Edible Oil Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Type (Palm Oil, Soybean oil, Sunflower Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Others), By Packaging Type (Pouches, Jar, Cans, Bottles, Others), By End-use Analysis (Domestic, Industrial, Food Service), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034

Extra Virgin Avocado Oil Market: Extra Virgin Avocado Oil Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Type (Cold Pressed, Solvent Extracted), By Application (Cosmetics & Personal Care, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals), By Distribution Channel (Online Stores, Specialty Stores, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025 – 2034

Mayonnaise Market: Mayonnaise Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Type (Flavoured, Unflavoured), By Packaging Type (Bottles, Pouches, Others), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Convenience stores, Online Retailers, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025 – 2034

Arabinogalactan Market: Arabinogalactan Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Western Larch Source, Mongolian Larch Source), By Application (Food & Dietary Supplement, Pharmaceutical, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025 – 2034

The Nutraceutical Products Market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Food & Beverages

Dietary Supplements

By Source

Probiotics

Prebiotics

Minerals

Vitamins

By Distribution Channel

Convenience Stores

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Online Retail

Click Here to Get a Free Sample Report of the Global Nutraceutical Products Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/nutraceutical-products-market/

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

This Nutraceutical Products Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Nutraceutical Products Market? What are the company profiles, product information, and contact details for these key players?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Nutraceutical Products Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of the Nutraceutical Products Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Nutraceutical product Industry? What's the market's competition in this industry, both company-wise and country-wise? What's the Market Analysis of the Nutraceutical Products Market by Considering Applications and Types?

What Are Projections of the Global Nutraceutical Products Industry Considering Capacity, Production, and Production Value? What Will Be the estimate of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What is the analysis of the nutraceutical products market chain in relation to upstream raw materials and the downstream industry?

What Is the Economic Impact On Nutraceutical Products Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are Market Dynamics of Nutraceutical Products Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Nutraceutical Products Industry?

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Nutraceutical Products Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/nutraceutical-products-market/

Reasons to Purchase Nutraceutical Products Market Report

Nutraceutical Products Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors.

Nutraceutical Products Market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

Nutraceutical Products Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

We provide extensive company profiles that include company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

The Industry's current and future market outlook concerning recent developments (which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging and developed regions.

The Nutraceutical Products Market includes an in-depth analysis from various perspectives, utilizing Porter's five forces framework, and offers insights into the market through the Value Chain.

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global Nutraceutical Products market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established leaders drive market growth.

Buy this Premium Nutraceutical Products Research Report | Fast Delivery Available - [220+ Pages] @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/nutraceutical-products-market/

What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide Nutraceutical Products market analysis.

The competitive environment of current and potential participants in the Nutraceutical Products market is covered in the report, as well as those companies' strategic product development ambitions.

According to the component, application, and industry vertical, this study analyzes the market qualitatively and quantitatively. Additionally, the report offers comparable data for the important regions.

We have provided actual market sizes and forecasts for each segment mentioned above.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders worldwide in the nutraceutical product market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the Nutraceutical Products industry.

Managers in the Nutraceutical Products sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide Nutraceutical Products market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in Nutraceutical Products products' market trends.

Market insights are sought for by analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations to develop plans.

Request a Customized Copy of the Nutraceutical Products Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/nutraceutical-products-market/

About Custom Market Insights:

Custom Market Insights is a market research and advisory company delivering business insights and market research reports to large, small, and medium-scale enterprises. We assist clients with strategies and business policies and regularly work toward achieving sustainable growth in their respective domains.

CMI offers a comprehensive solution from data collection to investment advice. Our company's expert analysis digs out essential factors that help us understand the significance and impact of market dynamics. The professional experts apply clients inside on the aspects such as strategies for future estimation fall, forecasting or opportunity to grow, and consumer survey.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

Contact Us:

Joel John

CMI Consulting LLC

1333, 701 Tillery Street Unit 12,

Austin, TX, Travis, US, 78702

USA: +1 737-734-2707

India: +91 20 46022736

Email: support@custommarketinsights.com

Web: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/

Blog: https://www.techyounme.com/

Blog: https://businessresearchindustry.com

Blog: https://www.technowalla.com/

Blog: https://marketresearchtrade.com/

Buy this Premium Nutraceutical Products Research Report | Fast Delivery Available - [220+ Pages] @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/nutraceutical-products-market/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.