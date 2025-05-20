CECOCECO Expands ArtMorph Line with Mini and Edge Variants, Debuting at NeoCon 2025

LOS ANGELES, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CECOCECO, a pioneer in lighting and display industry, announces the launch of ArtMorph Mini and ArtMorph Edge, two groundbreaking additions to its ArtMorph product line. These new solutions offer enhanced flexibility, refined aesthetics, and seamless integration, setting a new standard in architectural design. Both innovations will be unveiled at NeoCon 2025, the premier event for commercial interior design.





ArtMorph Mini: Small Scale, Infinite Possibilities

Designed for versatility, ArtMorph Mini enhances the adaptability of the ArtMorph series with a compact form. Key features include:

• Quarter-Size Form Factor (250x250mm)



Designed to complement standard ArtMorph panels by filling spatial gaps and adapting to tighter or irregular layouts, enhancing overall spatial cohesion.

• Independent Power System



Allows for creative, non-rectangular compositions when combined with standard ArtMorph, supporting freeform layouts beyond the constraints of conventional grids.

• High Surface Compatibility



Shares the same thickness and material options as standard ArtMorph panels, ensuring seamless visual integration or enabling contrast for intentional design highlights.

• Creative Accent Potential



Use Mini to introduce playful, intricate patterns or distinctive visual zones within a unified installation—perfect for drawing attention or enhancing spatial rhythm.





ArtMorph Edge: Flowing Elegance in Every Corner

Corners should never disrupt a design narrative. ArtMorph Edge ensures smooth transitions across surfaces with the following features:

• Patented Curved-Edge Design



Engineered to eliminate hard panel breaks across 90° transitions, enabling immersive content flow around corners, columns, and wall junctions.

• Effortless Plug-and-Play Setup



Installs in just five minutes by drawing power and control directly from adjacent ArtMorph units—streamlining installation without extra cabling.

• Surface and Thickness Match



Precisely aligned in material finish and depth with standard ArtMorph and Mini, maintaining visual harmony across complex architectural forms.

• Transforms Architectural Challenges



Ideal for elevating underutilized spatial elements—like sterile corners or curved recesses—into elegant brand touchpoints or dynamic content zones.





The introduction of ArtMorph Mini and Edge marks a pivotal evolution of the ArtMorph ecosystem—completing the system with enhanced flexibility for complex spatial conditions. Both variants significantly expand what ArtMorph can achieve: filling in where standard panels can’t reach, leveraging underutilized spatial elements to enable greater creative expression, and transforming sharp corners into fluid visual transitions.

“ArtMorph Mini and Edge empower creators to think beyond traditional boundaries,” said Jason Lu, Founder of CECOCECO. “Whether it’s a compact niche or a challenging corner, every inch of a space can now contribute to a unified, captivating story. This is the future of experiential design.”

Debuting at NeoCon 2025

CECOCECO will showcase ArtMorph Mini and ArtMorph Edge at NeoCon 2025, held at The Mart in Chicago from June 9-11, 2025. This marks the first time CECOCECO presents the full ArtMorph ecosystem—including standard panels, Mini, and Edge—in one integrated showcase. As one of the most influential events in the commercial design industry, NeoCon provides the perfect stage for unveiling these innovations. Visitors to CECOCECO’s exhibit will experience firsthand how ArtMorph’s latest advancements enhance spatial aesthetics and immersive storytelling.

For exclusive photos, videos of ArtMorph Mini and ArtMorph Edge, and detailed technical information, contact marketing@cecoceco.com.

About CECOCECO

Founded by the original creators of ROE Visual, CECOCECO brings decades of expertise in lighting and display technology. Building on this strong foundation, the company reimagines traditional systems as platforms for artistic expression—transforming offices, retail spaces, and public environments into immersive, visually dynamic experiences that blur the boundaries between technology, design, and storytelling.

For more information about ArtMorph and CECOCECO, please visit www.cecoceco.com.

Contact:

Eva Xia

Marketing Director at CECOCECO

eva.xia@cecoceco.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c36c8b65-7865-4533-b88b-41a539319d21

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cf76fbcc-1e0b-408d-b42e-5cb2550c96fb

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5dc6a4d0-3b4b-4851-96db-01a11311bf9a

