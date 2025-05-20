Gravitee Raises $60 Million Series C for Agentic API and Event Management Led by Sixth Street Growth

DENVER, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gravitee , the leading Agentic API and Event Management company, announced it has raised $60 million in Series C funding. The round was led by Sixth Street Growth, the growth investing business of leading global investment firm Sixth Street, with participation from existing investors Riverside Acceleration Capital and AlbionVC. Gravitee has now raised over $125 million in funding since its inception - fueling its mission to shape the future of APIs, Event Streams and Agentic AI.

The big-picture problem Gravitee solves is the growing complexity and fragmentation of modern digital systems. APIs, event streams and now AI agents all power mission-critical workflows — but they each come with their own tools, protocols and security challenges. The historically siloed approach creates blind spots, increases risk and slows down innovation. Gravitee unifies security and governance across APIs, real-time events, and AI agents in a single platform, helping companies future-proof their architecture, regain control and hold nothing back as they scale.

Legacy API management vendors offer traditional approaches that weren’t designed for real-time, multi-cloud or agentic environments. They fail to provide unified control or deep governance across event-driven and traditional systems, leaving gaps that compromise scalability and security. Gravitee’s Agentic API and Event Management platform, however, combines traditional API gateway functionality with powerful, event-native and AI-integrated governance capabilities. It was designed to orchestrate, secure and observe all traffic – synchronous or asynchronous – across legacy and emerging digital environments.

“Modern companies are integrating AI agents, streaming data, APIs and hybrid systems faster than ever, but legacy tools can’t keep up,” said Rory Blundell, CEO of Gravitee. “As a result, many companies face major risks around security, observability and control of their API and event infrastructure, which isn’t built for this new, dynamic world. Gravitee has established itself as the leader in Agentic API and Event Management. The new funding will allow us to accelerate further, enhance our products and expand into new markets.”

“We are excited to support Gravitee’s mission to help companies innovate and grow with unified, secure API management,” said Bo Stanley, Partner at Sixth Street and Co-Head of Sixth Street Growth.

“Gravitee is redefining the standard for modern API management platforms, integrating governance and controls for event streaming and AI agents,” said Michael Bauer, Managing Director at Sixth Street Growth. “Gravitee is well positioned to meet the complex demands of tomorrow’s digital infrastructure with its unique combination of end-to-end functionality, ease of use and pace of innovation.”

Bauer has joined Gravitee’s Board of Directors as part of the transaction.

Gravitee was founded in 2015 and serves hundreds of global brands, including BlueYonder, Michelin, Roche, Tide, Verint and Xylem. Gartner recently recognized Gravitee as a leader in its Magic Quadrant for API management , and Tech Nations included Gravitee in its 2025 list of Future Fifty companies.

About Gravitee

Gravitee is the leading Agentic API and Event Management platform, trusted by hundreds of global enterprises including Michelin, Roche, and Blue Yonder. Founded in 2015 by a team of open-source pioneers, Gravitee enables organizations to securely orchestrate, govern, and observe all digital traffic—across APIs, real-time event streams, and agentic AI systems.

Recognized as a 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ Leader and part of Tech Nation’s Future Fifty, Gravitee empowers companies to innovate without constraints and scale with confidence—no matter the gateway, broker, or agent.

About Sixth Street Growth

Sixth Street Growth makes investments in mid- and late-stage technology companies. The Sixth Street Growth team partners with founders and management teams to provide differentiated capital solutions to accelerate organic and inorganic growth. Sixth Street Growth is the dedicated growth investing platform of Sixth Street, a leading global investment firm with over $100 billion in assets under management and committed capital. Sixth Street has invested over $10 billion in more than 70 companies through its Growth franchise since inception. For more information, visit www.sixthstreet.com/growth , and follow Sixth Street on LinkedIn .

