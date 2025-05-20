Easy Environmental Solutions Advances African Fertilizer Expansion Following High Level Meetings in Qatar

DOHA, Qatar, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Utilities Ventures, Inc. (OTC: DUTV), now doing business as Easy Environmental Solutions Inc., is proud to announce a recently held high-level meeting with leaders of The TAQAT Initiative to explore investment into the deployment of EASYFEN™ fertilizer production units across multiple African nations.

The TAQUAT Initiative, with operations in over 25 countries, marks a meaningful step toward creating scalable, sustainable solutions for food security and climate resilience in some of the continent’s most drought-affected countries. Regions otherwise facing mass starvation.





The TAQUAT Initiative, a program under the Qatar Charity ( About Qatar Charity - An overview ) requested to meet in person with Easy Environmental Solutions, Inc. after reading the company’s detailed 120-page plan for eliminating starvation forever on the continent of Africa.

“We are honored to have engaged in such a productive conversation with our partners in Qatar,” said Mark Gaalswyk, CEO and Chairman of Easy Environmental Solutions. “This is a chance to align with a very well-regarded investment organization that shares our belief in practical, profitable, scalable, and lasting change for farmers across Africa.”

At $1,250,000 each, the shipping container-sized, fully automatic modular EASYFEN™ System (patents pending) can be quickly deployed into remote African villages. Utilizing only 2 tons per hour of locally sourced green biomass, sufficient quantities of the company’s proprietary liquid microbial Terreplenish fertilizer can be produced locally for more than 1 million acres (400,000 hectares) of farmland. This represents up to $69 million dollars of locally produced organic fertilizer per unit. It will do so while projected to provide tens of millions of dollars per year in additional profits to be shared by both the regional farmer cooperatives themselves and the investment groups that facilitate their efforts by funding the purchase of the modular EASYFEN™ systems from Easy Environmental Solutions, Inc.™.

With worsening drought conditions, high transportation costs, elevated retail fertilizer prices, and price volatility all threatening crop yields across many African regions, Terreplenish® offers a critical advantage: it reduces the need for rainfall or irrigation by up to 20% by improving soil moisture retention and biological activity, while also providing a steady, reliable stream of low-cost, high-nutrient fertilizer. Instead of importing and transporting expensive fertilizers from distant countries, the revolutionary Terreplenish® fertilizer will pull much-needed fertilizer and moisture directly from the surrounding air itself.





Easy Environmental Solutions, Inc. (DUTV) CEO Mark Gaalswyk Presenting to the TAQAT Initiative in Qatar

Easy Environmental Solutions is now actively working with seven international representatives across Africa to advocate for localized fertilizer production, accelerate regulatory approvals, and partner with ministries of agriculture. With over 100 independent trials already conducted in the USA, the expectation is that once local results continue to confirm the performance of Terreplenish, national programs and Middle East Investment groups will move forward with procurement of multiple EASYFEN™ units per each African country. There are 1,173,000,000 hectares of agricultural farmland on the African continent.

“The production of Terreplenish® locally across Africa will redefine the fertilizer industry on the continent”, stated Bakry Osman, the Director for Easy Environmental Solutions in Africa. “For decades, Africa has been dependent on imported, overpriced, and often ineffective fertilizers. With localized Terreplenish® production, we can empower farmers with a superior product that costs significantly less, regenerates their soil, and puts Africa on a path toward agricultural independence.”

“Our meeting in Qatar reflects a growing interest from philanthropic, investment and government actors in long-term solutions to food insecurity,” added Mark Gaalswyk. “We see a wave of new opportunities emerging from organizations that want real impact—not just short-term aid, but sustainable transformation.”

As the company continues to grow its global network of partners and backers, it remains focused on scaling a model that is both economically viable, environmentally essential and profitable for its own shareholders and stakeholders.

