Clearmind Medicine to Host Live Webinar “Gazing Through the Crystal Ball” Featuring Leading Psychedelic Experts

Vancouver, Canada, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearmind Medicine Inc. (Nasdaq: CMND), (FSE: CWY0) (“Clearmind” or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotech company focused on discovery and development of novel psychedelic-derived therapeutics to solve major under-treated health problems, is pleased to announce its upcoming live webinar titled "Gazing Through the Crystal Ball." The event is scheduled for May 21, 2025, at 12:00 PM ET (9:00 AM PT) and will feature a distinguished panel of experts discussing the evolving landscape of psychedelic science and business in the context of changing FDA policies and political climates.

Register here

For more information: https://www.clearmindmedicine.com/upcoming-events/gazing-through-the-crystal-ball

Featured Speakers Include:

Rick Doblin, PhD – Founder and President of the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS). His professional goal is to help develop legal contexts for the beneficial uses of psychedelics and marijuana, primarily as prescription medicines but also for personal growth for otherwise healthy people, and eventually to become a legally licensed psychedelic therapist.

Robin Carhart-Harris, PhD – Robin Carhart-Harris, PhD, is an esteemed neuropharmacologist, psychologist, and became the Ralph Metzner Distinguished Professor in Neurology and Psychiatry at the University of California, San Francisco in 2021. His current research program is focused on the mechanisms of action of psychedelics and psychedelic-therapy.

Dr. Adi Zuloff-Shani – Chief Executive Officer of Clearmind Medicine. Dr. Zuloff-Shani brings decades of scientific, clinical and regulatory expertise and currently leads the development of Clearmind’s innovative treatment for Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD), CMND-100, which recently advanced into FDA-approved clinical trials.

Mark Haden – VP Business Development of Clearmind. Adjunct Professor at the University of British Columbia School of Population and Public Health and former Executive Director of MAPS Canada. Mr. Haden is a leading voice in drug policy reform and has worked extensively on public health-based approaches to psychedelic regulation and integration.

The panel discussion will be moderated by Shannon Smadella, an award-winning social entrepreneur and business strategist with deep experience in psychedelic advocacy and organizational leadership. She is a former board member of MAPS Canada, spokesperson and operations director of World Psychedelics Day, and co-director of the International Psychedelics Awareness Foundation.

“We’re in a rare moment where decades of clinical insight, policy reform, and scientific progress are converging with a vibrant psychedelic industry,” says Mark Haden, Founder of MAPS Canada, and VP at Clearmind Medicine. “As legislation evolves, the future of this field will be shaped by how we align evidence, ethics, and innovation. This webinar will explore not only the policy and research landscape, but also the emerging opportunities in a sector that is adapting, maturing, and far from slowing down.”

For additional information or media inquiries, please contact Clearmind at invest@clearmindmedicine.com.

About Clearmind Medicine Inc.

Clearmind is a clinical-stage psychedelic pharmaceutical biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel psychedelic-derived therapeutics to solve widespread and underserved health problems, including alcohol use disorder. Its primary objective is to research and develop psychedelic-based compounds and attempt to commercialize them as regulated medicines, foods or supplements.

The Company’s intellectual portfolio currently consists of nineteen patent families including 31 granted patents. The Company intends to seek additional patents for its compounds whenever warranted and will remain opportunistic regarding the acquisition of additional intellectual property to build its portfolio.

Shares of Clearmind are listed for trading on Nasdaq under the symbol "CMND" and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “CWY0.”

For further information visit: https://www.clearmindmedicine.com or contact:

Forward-Looking Statements:

